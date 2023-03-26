"438 in ODI, 259 in T20I, 414 in Test, South Africa means business"- Twitter reacts as SA smash world record for highest chase in T20Is

South Africa beat West Indies by six wickets in a high-scoring match at the SuperSport Park on Sunday, March 26. The Proteas chased down a record-breaking 259-run target to level the three-match T20I series against the Men in Maroon by 1-1.

Quinton de Kock won the Player of the Match award for his 44-ball 100. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed nine fours and eight sixes in his entertaining knock. His opening partner Reeza Hendricks supported him to perfection by scoring 68 runs off 28 balls.

Cameos from David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, and Heinrich Klaasen helped the home team complete the run-chase in just 18.5 overs.

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to the Proteas' performance:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 438 in 2006 in ODI.

259 in 2023 in T20I.

414 in 2008 in Test (2nd best).



South Africa means business in record run-chases. 438 in 2006 in ODI.259 in 2023 in T20I.414 in 2008 in Test (2nd best).South Africa means business in record run-chases. https://t.co/Co2Q5g1UIm

#TenHagIsCooking @IncenseSA 🏽 We’ve just been treated to the best T20I game in the history of Cricket. It’s second only to the 438 game. South Africa involved and winning both. Well done Proteas. We’ve just been treated to the best T20I game in the history of Cricket. It’s second only to the 438 game. South Africa involved and winning both. Well done Proteas. 👏🏽

Dr.Titas Kar @titask9



#SAvWI Once upon a time, a 438 run chase in 50 overs in South Africa became stuff of folklore! Now, 260 runs have been chased down in less than 19 overs! What next? 🥲 Once upon a time, a 438 run chase in 50 overs in South Africa became stuff of folklore! Now, 260 runs have been chased down in less than 19 overs! What next? 🥲 #SAvWI

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a mad run chase by South Africa - they've created history by chasing down 259.



Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks and captain Aiden Markram the heroes. What a mad run chase by South Africa - they've created history by chasing down 259.Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks and captain Aiden Markram the heroes. https://t.co/RdbYXwYEU9

ICC @ICC



South Africa have pulled off an incredible heist in Centurion



#SAvWI | bit.ly/40DA2F8 What a win!South Africa have pulled off an incredible heist in Centurion What a win! 💥South Africa have pulled off an incredible heist in Centurion 🔥#SAvWI | bit.ly/40DA2F8 https://t.co/MLP3tE21WO

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV



This legend sums up how South Africa is feeling 🕺 "Every little thing is gonna be alright"This legend sums up how South Africa is feeling 🕺 "Every little thing is gonna be alright" 🎶This legend sums up how South Africa is feeling 🕺 https://t.co/P3mWGLJzX7

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Highest successful run chase in T20I Internationals history - South Africa today created history. Highest successful run chase in T20I Internationals history - South Africa today created history. https://t.co/A9OW2ODaQL

Shizza~♪ @shizzapizzaa

#SAvsWI Southafrica became 1st ever team to Score 100 runs in T20I Powerplays Southafrica became 1st ever team to Score 100 runs in T20I Powerplays 💥#SAvsWI https://t.co/Ov8wr2Njsm

Lawrence Bailey ⚪ 🇿🇦 @LawrenceBailey0 CRICKET HISTORY



The mighty PROTEAS becomes the first international cricket side to have chased down 400 in an ODI and 250 in a T20I!



This chase is right up there with the 438!



Just WOW!!



Walter Ball!!



#CricketTwitter #SAvsWI #WalterBall CRICKET HISTORYThe mighty PROTEAS becomes the first international cricket side to have chased down 400 in an ODI and 250 in a T20I!This chase is right up there with the 438!Just WOW!!Walter Ball!! 🚨 CRICKET HISTORY 🚨 The mighty PROTEAS becomes the first international cricket side to have chased down 400 in an ODI and 250 in a T20I! This chase is right up there with the 438! Just WOW!! 🙌🇿🇦Walter Ball!! #CricketTwitter #SAvsWI #WalterBall

"Sometimes you just have to laugh it off"- South Africa captain Aiden Markram comments on his team's incredible win

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to field first in Centurion. West Indies lost Brandon King's wicket on the match's third ball, but after that, Johnson Charles destroyed the Proteas bowling lineup with a 46-ball 118.

Kyle Mayers aggregated 51 runs off 27 balls, while Romario Shepherd raced to an 18-ball 41* as West Indies finished with 258/5 in their 20 overs.

It looked like Markram made a wrong decision by opting to bowl first, but the South African batters chased down the massive target to help their side win the game with seven balls to spare.

Reflecting on his team's performance during the post-match presentation ceremony, Aiden Markram said:

"Sometimes you just have to laugh it off. It was absolutely phenomenal the way the lads went about. Our dressing room was quite calm at the halfway stage. We felt that they were 10-15 runs short. Credit to the openers for getting us off to such a good start."

The final match of the T20I series will take place on Tuesday, March 28, in Johannesburg. It will be interesting to see which team wins the series decider.

Poll : 0 votes