"438 in ODI, 259 in T20I, 414 in Test, South Africa means business"- Twitter reacts as SA smash world record for highest chase in T20Is

South Africa beat West Indies by six wickets in a high-scoring match at the SuperSport Park on Sunday, March 26. The Proteas chased down a record-breaking 259-run target to level the three-match T20I series against the Men in Maroon by 1-1.
Quinton de Kock won the Player of the Match award for his 44-ball 100. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed nine fours and eight sixes in his entertaining knock. His opening partner Reeza Hendricks supported him to perfection by scoring 68 runs off 28 balls.
Cameos from David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, and Heinrich Klaasen helped the home team complete the run-chase in just 18.5 overs.
"Sometimes you just have to laugh it off"- South Africa captain Aiden Markram comments on his team's incredible win
South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to field first in Centurion. West Indies lost Brandon King's wicket on the match's third ball, but after that, Johnson Charles destroyed the Proteas bowling lineup with a 46-ball 118.
Kyle Mayers aggregated 51 runs off 27 balls, while Romario Shepherd raced to an 18-ball 41* as West Indies finished with 258/5 in their 20 overs.
It looked like Markram made a wrong decision by opting to bowl first, but the South African batters chased down the massive target to help their side win the game with seven balls to spare.
Reflecting on his team's performance during the post-match presentation ceremony, Aiden Markram said:
"Sometimes you just have to laugh it off. It was absolutely phenomenal the way the lads went about. Our dressing room was quite calm at the halfway stage. We felt that they were 10-15 runs short. Credit to the openers for getting us off to such a good start."
The final match of the T20I series will take place on Tuesday, March 28, in Johannesburg. It will be interesting to see which team wins the series decider.
