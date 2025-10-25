  • home icon
  • "A classy reply to every taunt" - Social media lauds Rohit Sharma's unbeaten century in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Oct 25, 2025 16:23 IST
Rohit Sharma earned widespread praise for his knock. (Pics: Getty Images/X/@sagarcasm/@MohammadKaif).
Team India star Rohit Sharma shone with the bat at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25, in the side's third ODI of the series against Australia. The veteran opener notched up his 33rd ODI century, playing a key role in the visitors chasing the 237-run target with nine wickets in hand.

Rohit kicked off the tour with a disappointing note, perishing for eight runs in the opening fixture. However, he bounced back brilliantly in the subsequent contest, playing a fighting 73-run knock off 97 balls.

The 38-year-old followed it up by crossing the 100-run mark in the final ODI. He struck three sixes and 13 fours, remaining unbeaten on 121 from 125 deliveries.

Rohit lost India's ODI captaincy ahead of the series, with the selectors naming Shubman Gill as the new skipper. There were some doubts over his place in the side as well.

However, the seasoned campaigner silenced his naysayers with his stunning batting exploits. He earned widespread praise on social media following his match-winning ton.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Rohit Sharma now has nine ODI centuries against Australia in 49 innings, the joint-most alongside Sachin Tendulkar (70 innings). He was the highest run-scorer of the three-match series, finishing with 202 runs across three innings.

Meanwhile, Australia won the series 2-1. Rohit was adjudged the Player of the Series for his fantastic batting performances.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's outstanding partnership help India claim a comfortable win in Sydney

Australia won the toss and chose to bat first in the dead rubber third ODI. Matt Renshaw notched up a half-century, scoring 56 runs off 58 balls, while skipper Mitchell Marsh contributed 41 runs from 50 deliveries.

The home side were bundled out for 236 in 46.4 overs. Pacer Harshit Rana was the pick of the bowlers, registering excellent figures of 8.4-0-39-4.

The Men in Blue chased the target comfortably, thanks to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's 168*-run partnership in 170 balls for the second wicket.

Kohli redeemed himself after back-to-back ducks by staying unbeaten on 74 in 81 balls. India went past the target in 38.3 overs to complete a consolation win.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

