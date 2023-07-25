"A sad ending" - Fans react as India lose crucial WTC points after rain forces draw in 2nd Test vs WI

Much to the dismay of cricket fans, the fifth day of the second and final Test between India and the West Indies was washed out due to a heavy downpour in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The rain denied Rohit Sharma and Co. a chance of completing a 2-0 whitewash. While they did pocket the series 1-0, courtesy of their comprehensive victory in the opening Test, the weather hampered India's plans of claiming full World Test Championship (WTC) points.

India needed eight wickets on Day 5 to win the encounter. West Indies, on the other hand, were required to score 289 runs more on the final day to chase down the 365-run target.

Following the result, many Indian fans took to social media, expressing their disappointment over the loss of full WTC points. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Gaurav Jha @GauravJha919 @mufaddal_vohra Ek match ka nuksaan ho gaya 🤬

RC - Jadeja 🔥 @powerstarvinod7

Draw ki 4 points



Bad luck india ki 🙄🙄🙄



#WTC Win ki 12 pointsDraw ki 4 pointsBad luck india ki 🙄🙄🙄

𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐈𝐒 @savage_awais This draw will hurt india moving forward in this current cycle of WTC.

BUBU 𝕏 @BreatheRaina This draw (if happens) will hurt India a lot in long term. Results of such series are known already, it's just that India might miss WTC final berth due to something which wasn't in their hands.

ਜਸ ਮਾਣਕ 💙 @jassxmemes We lost crucial points.

Do or Die situation now. India vs SA Test series will decide who will play WTC Finals.

Shri @strangeratlife It’s called off. This is going to be hard WTC cycle, India needed this two wins.



Let’s see how South Africa goes next.

Mustafa Moudi @Mustafamoudi @mufaddal_vohra With India's next 2 Overseas series both being to SENA Countries - Australia and South Africa, a Draw taken away 8 crucial points from them that may cost them the place in the WTC Final since this cycle it will be a 3 way competition with England joining India and Australia. WI… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Rohith Reddy @RohithReddy178



#Indvswi India have won the series 1-0 but they wouldn't be happy about losing out on 8 #WTC points from this drawn match

Nikhil Ram @Nikhil_Rams Yesterday rains in Manchester robbed @englandcricket of an easy win against @CricketAus and today rains in Trinidad rob @BCCI of an easy win against @windiescricket . Given that each Test match win gives you 12 points in the WTC cycle, these results will hurt England and India.

Ayush Gupta @ayush_gupta45 🏏 Winning the 1st Test & dominating the second until the rain. @CricCrazyJohns It's a sad ending as it will cost WTC points. Despite the rain playing spoilsport & causing the 2nd #WIvIND Test to end in a draw, there's no denying that #TeamIndia 's performance was exceptional in both matches!🏏 Winning the 1st Test & dominating the second until the rain.

Ash @Ashsay_ @CricCrazyJohns India lost valuable points 🙄

movieman @movieman777 @Vimalwa This draw with shared points is going to be crucial for India's chances in this WTC cycle.. remember how a draw by NZ at Kanpur made India sweat till the last few games to qualify.

Notably, India would have gained eight points had they trumped West Indies in the second Test. However, according to the WTC rules, both sides were rewarded four points each after the draw.

Following the rain-enforced draw, India slipped to No.2 in the points table with a PCT of 66.67. Pakistan currently occupy the top position with a PCT of 100.

"Unfortunate for us" - Team India captain Rohit Sharma on rain playing spoilsport on Day 5

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma stated that the side were confident of their chances, pointing out the challenges of batting last in a Test match.

He suggested that the Men in Blue wanted to post a total that the opposition would try to chase down, given that there wasn't much assistance on offer for the bowlers, explaining:

"Every win is different. Playing in WI has its own challenge. Happy with the way things went. We gave it a good shot, unfortunately we couldn't get any play today. We actually went out with a positive intent yesterday. Rain had its final say. We were quite confident. You know how difficult it is batting last. We always wanted that kind of score where we wanted the opposition to go for it. There wasn't much on the surface. No play today, unfortunate for us."

Following the completion of the two-match Test series, India and West Indies will now lock horns in three ODIs. The opening encounter is scheduled to be played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday, July 27.