"A sad ending" - Fans react as India lose crucial WTC points after rain forces draw in 2nd Test vs WI

Much to the dismay of cricket fans, the fifth day of the second and final Test between India and the West Indies was washed out due to a heavy downpour in Port of Spain, Trinidad.
The rain denied Rohit Sharma and Co. a chance of completing a 2-0 whitewash. While they did pocket the series 1-0, courtesy of their comprehensive victory in the opening Test, the weather hampered India's plans of claiming full World Test Championship (WTC) points.
India needed eight wickets on Day 5 to win the encounter. West Indies, on the other hand, were required to score 289 runs more on the final day to chase down the 365-run target.
Notably, India would have gained eight points had they trumped West Indies in the second Test. However, according to the WTC rules, both sides were rewarded four points each after the draw.
Following the rain-enforced draw, India slipped to No.2 in the points table with a PCT of 66.67. Pakistan currently occupy the top position with a PCT of 100.
"Unfortunate for us" - Team India captain Rohit Sharma on rain playing spoilsport on Day 5
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma stated that the side were confident of their chances, pointing out the challenges of batting last in a Test match.
He suggested that the Men in Blue wanted to post a total that the opposition would try to chase down, given that there wasn't much assistance on offer for the bowlers, explaining:
"Every win is different. Playing in WI has its own challenge. Happy with the way things went. We gave it a good shot, unfortunately we couldn't get any play today. We actually went out with a positive intent yesterday. Rain had its final say. We were quite confident. You know how difficult it is batting last. We always wanted that kind of score where we wanted the opposition to go for it. There wasn't much on the surface. No play today, unfortunate for us."
Following the completion of the two-match Test series, India and West Indies will now lock horns in three ODIs. The opening encounter is scheduled to be played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday, July 27.