Aakash Chopra chooses between Jasprit Bumrah & Shoaib Akhtar in fun rapid fire ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Former batter Aakash Chopra picked between Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar in a fun rapid fire days ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup. The multination tournament is set to begin on September 9 and will be played in Dubai.

Ad

On CREX's YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked whether it was more intimidating to face Shoaib Akhtar in the past or Jasprit Bumrah in the present. Chopra chose playing Bumrah in the present as more intimidating.

The ace Indian quick is considered among the modern-day greats. He has become a force to reckon with all over the globe and across formats. Having made his international debut in 2016, Bumrah has played 48 Tests, 89 ODIs, and 70 T20s. He has bagged 219, 149, and 89 wickets in each format, respectively.

Ad

Trending

Bumrah is set to feature in the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. He was named in India's 15-member squad.

Aakash Chopra names a current batter he would pay to watch

Further, Aakash Chopra was also asked to pick a current batter he would pay to watch. The former cricketer named star Indian batter Virat Kohli. Kohli retired from T20Is and Tests but will still be seen playing ODIs.

Ad

He has been away from the game post the IPL 2025 season. The former Indian captain will be in action during the upcoming ODI series against Australia in October this year.

Having made his international debut in 2008. Over the years, he established himself as a modern-day great across all formats. Kohli made 9230 runs from 123 Tests with 30 hundreds and 4188 runs from 125 T20Is with a century and 38 fifties.

In ODIs, he has amassed 14181 runs from 302 games with 51 tons at an average of 57.88.

Ad

Aakash Chopra also picked another Indian great, Ravichandran Ashwin, as the one player who is likely to talk about the game all the time. Ashwin retired from international cricket midway through the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. He recently retired from the IPL as well and could be seen playing in foreign leagues soon.

The veteran all-rounder played 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20Is. He bagged 537, 156, and 72 wickets in each format, respectively. In the IPL, he featured in 221 games and picked up 187 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news