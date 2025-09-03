Aakash Chopra chooses between Jasprit Bumrah & Shoaib Akhtar in fun rapid fire ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Former batter Aakash Chopra picked between Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar in a fun rapid fire days ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup. The multination tournament is set to begin on September 9 and will be played in Dubai.
On CREX's YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked whether it was more intimidating to face Shoaib Akhtar in the past or Jasprit Bumrah in the present. Chopra chose playing Bumrah in the present as more intimidating.
The ace Indian quick is considered among the modern-day greats. He has become a force to reckon with all over the globe and across formats. Having made his international debut in 2016, Bumrah has played 48 Tests, 89 ODIs, and 70 T20s. He has bagged 219, 149, and 89 wickets in each format, respectively.
Bumrah is set to feature in the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. He was named in India's 15-member squad.
Aakash Chopra names a current batter he would pay to watch
Further, Aakash Chopra was also asked to pick a current batter he would pay to watch. The former cricketer named star Indian batter Virat Kohli. Kohli retired from T20Is and Tests but will still be seen playing ODIs.
He has been away from the game post the IPL 2025 season. The former Indian captain will be in action during the upcoming ODI series against Australia in October this year.
Having made his international debut in 2008. Over the years, he established himself as a modern-day great across all formats. Kohli made 9230 runs from 123 Tests with 30 hundreds and 4188 runs from 125 T20Is with a century and 38 fifties.
In ODIs, he has amassed 14181 runs from 302 games with 51 tons at an average of 57.88.
Aakash Chopra also picked another Indian great, Ravichandran Ashwin, as the one player who is likely to talk about the game all the time. Ashwin retired from international cricket midway through the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. He recently retired from the IPL as well and could be seen playing in foreign leagues soon.
The veteran all-rounder played 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20Is. He bagged 537, 156, and 72 wickets in each format, respectively. In the IPL, he featured in 221 games and picked up 187 wickets.
