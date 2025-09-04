Abhishek Sharma celebrates birthday at home with customised Team India cake ahead of 2025 Asia Cup [In Pictures]

India batter Abhishek Sharma celebrated his 25th birthday on Thursday, September 4, with a customised cake. His sister, Komal Sharma, gave fans a glimpse of the celebration through her Instagram stories.

The cake had a cricket theme, designed with a fondant figure of a player holding a bat and helmet, standing on a pitch with stumps around him. Komal captioned the story:

“Happy Birthday Precious.”

Abhishek Sharma celebrates birthday at home (Image via Instagram-@komalsharma_20)

The southpaw will next be seen in action at the 2025 Asia Cup, scheduled to begin on September 9. India have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts UAE, Oman, and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Abhishek currently holds the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men’s T20I batting rankings. The opener has represented India in 17 T20Is so far, amassing 535 runs at an average of 33.43 and an impressive strike rate of 193.84. His tally includes two half-centuries and two centuries, with a career-best score of 135.

“He plays me quite well” - India spinner names Abhishek Sharma as the toughest batter

India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi recently featured on the YouTube podcast Game Changers, where he was asked about the toughest batter he has bowled to. He responded:

“Right now, I think Abhishek Sharma is batting really well. Against him, I feel I need to bring something extra from my side. As a leg-spinner, I feel he plays me quite well. He has worked very hard in the off-season, and even now you can see him putting in the effort day in and day out. The way he is batting, I always think about how I can improve against him. I keep trying to figure out how I can get better when I bowl to such good batters.”

Abhishek has enjoyed complete dominance over Bishnoi in T20s, smashing 37 runs off just eight deliveries against the leg-spinner at a staggering strike rate of 462.5.

