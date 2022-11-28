Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Dwaine Pretorious, Carlos Brathwaite among the leading wicket-takers - Updated after Match 13

The 13th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 saw the Samp Army and the Chennai Braves locking horns at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. The Moeen Ali-led Army made sure to register their third successive victory.

Their decision to field first on winning the toss turned out correct as they chased the 106-run target in style, sparing four balls. Although Sheldon Cottrell turned out to be expensive, the rest of the bowlers maintained control whilst bagging a handful of wickets.

Anrich Nortje was the top wicket-taker, with a brace, while Dwaine Pretorious and Ahmed Raza got one wicket apiece.

As far as Braves batters are concerned, Dawid Malan’s 32 off 20, followed by 21 off 13 for both Ross Whiteley and Carlos Braithwaite, went in vain. The batters managed 105. Johnson Charles did everything in his power but became Braithwaite’s prey at the personal score of 23.

It was not opener Moeen’s day. However, top order’s Karim Jannat’s match-winning 58 off 28 played a vital role in his team finishing up victorious. Moeen and Co. lost only two scalps, and Braves’ Sam Cook and Braithwaite were the only two other bowlers to pick up wickets.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 most runs list

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 most runs list

Despite 13 matches having been played, Nicholas Pooran of Deccan Gladiators has barely gotten any competition in the run-scoring charts. He leads the run-getters list with 164 from four games at an average of 82.

Bangla Tigers’ Evin Lewis, however, has slipped to the third spot with Rovman Powell scoring handsomely, making it to the second-leading batter's spot. The West Indian batter now has 140 runs at an average of 46.6. As mentioned, he is followed by Evin Lewis with 114 runs from four games.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 - Most wickets list

The wicket chart is now led by Carlos Braithwaite once again after the end of Match 13 of the tournament. He has five wickets in the tournament so far, alongside Samp Army’s Dwaine Pretorious, New York Strikers’ Jordan Thompson, and Bangla Tigers' Benny Howell.

Notably, minor differences among their economy rates and averages set the four apart with five wickets in each’s account.

The list also includes the names of Akeal Hossein, Carlos Braithwaite, Matheesha Pathirana, Tom Helm, Peter Hatzoglou, Shakib Al Hasan, Andrew Tye, Wahab Riaz, and Rohan Mustafa. All of them now have four wickets to their names and, respectively, are placed on the ‘most wickets’ list.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for the 2nd ODI. Follow Sportskeeda for all the live Updates.

Poll : 0 votes