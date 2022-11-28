The Samp Army rocked the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in match 13 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, against the Chennai Braves. As a result, they have maintained the top slot in the points table with three out of three wins.

Turning out to be the most successful team in the current edition of the tournament, the Samp Army have a net run-rate of 1.719 and more points than any other, six.

Deccan Gladiators, who were unlucky in their recent encounter, slid down to second and are still there. The Gladiators, with two out of three victories, enjoy an NRR of 1.933, superior to anyone. However, the number of wins and points is the only gap between the top two teams.

The third-placed New York Strikers, too, have equal points as the Gladiators. However, a slightly inferior net run rate of 0.300 places them on the spot. Notably, Delhi Bulls are next in the row, facing a stroke of hard luck.

Although they kick-started their Abu Dhabi T10 campaign badly, the team came across a tie which granted them another point. In their most recent encounter, the defeat led them to an NRR of -0.828.

Moreover, Team Abu Dhabi are in a very similar situation to the Bulls. The only difference between the two is that Abu Dhabi began their league campaign with a loss, encountered a tie whilst facing the Bulls, and came across a defeat in their last played match. The NRR of -1.015 and three points place them fifth in the table.

The other three - Chennai Braves, Northern Warriors, and Bangla Tigers are placed sixth, seventh, and eighth in the points table, respectively, With one win each. The Braves, who have played three matches so far, started their journey with a loss, winning the next and facing another humiliation. They have an NRR of -0.093.

The seventh-ranked Warriors, whilst facing the Bangla Tigers on Sunday, finally witnessed their maiden win in their fourth game of this season of Abu Dhabi T10. However, the Shakib-led Bangla Tigers, with three successive losses, have an inadequate NRR of -0.943.

Samp Army retain top position in Abu Dhabi T10

As far as the match is concerned, the Samp Army won the toss and elected to bowl first. They conceded a target of 106 as the Braves scored 105, losing four batters. These four wickets went to Samp Army’s Anrich Nortje (2/11), Ahmed Raza (1/15), and Dwaine Pretorious (1/17).

Later, the Braves tried to defend their decent-looking score but mismanaged things in the midst of it. It can also be said that Samp Army batters were additionally proficient in chasing the target down.

Johnson Charles started with 23 off 13 but became Carlos Braithwaite’s prey. Skipper Moeen Ali was not up to the mark. However, Karim Jannat took things further, smashing 58 off 28. Joining forces with David Miller’s 17, he led the team to another victory in Abu Dhabi T10.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for the 2nd ODI. Follow Sportskeeda for all the live Updates.

Poll : 0 votes