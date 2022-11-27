Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls Match 11

The 11th game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022-23 saw Samp Army and Delhi Bulls lock horns with each other. Army registering their second straight win to move to the top of the standings.

They have replaced Deccan Gladiators at the top slot and now have a net run rate of 2.088. Gladiators, now second, have an NRR of 1.933. They failed to beat New York Strikers in their recent game but also have four points, same as Samp Army.

The Strikers are next followed by the Bulls. Both teams have one win apiece and have NRRs of -1.015 and 0.300 respectively. Where the Strikers lost their opener and won the other two, the Bulls won their first, tied their second, and lost their other game.

Team Abu Dhabi, Chennai Braves, and Bangla Tigers, who are fifth, sixth, and seventh in the standings, also have one win each. As Abu Dhabi registered a tie, they have three points with an NRR of -1.015, while the Braves and Tigers have two points with NRRs of 0.300 and -0.967 respectively. Northern Warriors are last in the Abu Dhabi T10 league standings with no win.

Samp Army’s victory moves Deccan Gladiators to second in Abu Dhabi T10 league

Samp Army fared well with the ball against Delhi Bulls after bowling first, with both openers of Dwayne Bravo’s team dismissed for ducks in the Abu Dhabi T10 clash.

Tom Banton fought back with 36 off 27. After middle-order Asif Khan was dismissed for a duck, David and Keemo Paul added 16 and 36, respectively, as Samp Army reached 94-5 off their ten overs. Sheldon Cottrell snapped up three wickets, while Dwayne Pretorious plucked out one.

However, Moeen Ali’s team romped to victory. Johnson Charles scored a blistering 58 off 22. Although the captain scored a duck, George Garton’s 12 and Dawid Miller’s 20 helped take the team home for the loss of just two wickets. Richard Gleeson and Waqas Maqsood took one scalp apiece.

