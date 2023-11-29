Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army, Match 2

Deccan Gladiators, on Tuesday, November 28, beat New York Strikers by 22 runs in Match No.1 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Gladiators are on top of the table with two points and a net run rate of +2.220. The Strikers are at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.220.

In the other match, Northern Warriors beat the Morrisville Samp Army by nine runs. They are placed second in the table while the Samp Army are seventh.

Warriors, Gladiators secure wins in T10 League 2023

The Gladiators had it relatively easy in their match against the Strikers. After being put in to bat first, they scored 118 for eight in 10 overs. Tom Kohler-Cadmore was the star of the show after he scored an unbeaten 68 off 33 balls with four fours and six sixes.

Thereafter, the Gladiators restricted the Strikers to 96 for six. Zahoor Khan was absolutely stupendous after he finished with figures of 2-0-12-2. Trent Boult, Luke Wood, and Mohammad Zahid picked up one wicket apiece.

The match between the Warriors and the Samp Army went right down to the wire. After being asked to bat first, the Warriors scored 103 for the loss of five wickets. Colin Munro blazed away to an unbeaten 36 off 15 balls with two fours and three sixes.

Moeen Ali scored 37 runs off 23 balls with two fours and as many sixes, but his efforts went in vain. Angelo Mathews was the star of the show for the Warriors after he picked up three crucial wickets, of Moeen, Basil Hameed, and Qais Ahmad.

Abhimanyu Mithun became the Player of the Match after he finished with figures of 2-0-12-2 and got the wickets of Karim Janat and Jason Holder.