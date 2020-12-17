Abu Dhabi T10 League: Pune Devils sign Mohammad Amir; name Thisara Perera as icon player 

Pakistani speedster Mohammad Amir has joined the Pune Devils ahead of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2020-21. The new franchise also announced Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera as their icon player for the upcoming tournament.

Khaleej Times reported on Wednesday (December 16) that the Karnataka Tuskers owners have re-branded their franchise as the Pune Devils. Last night, the Pune franchise made two big announcements, signing Mohammad Amir and Thisara Perera for the fourth edition of the T10 League.

Both Thisara Perera and Mohammad Amir were playing in the Lanka Premier League over the last two weeks. The two Asian T20 specialists crossed swords in the LPL 2020 final, where Perera represented the Jaffna Stallions, and Amir played for the Galle Gladiators.

Ultimately, Perera's team prevailed by 53 runs to emerge as the inaugural Lanka Premier League winners. Perera scored a 14-ball 39 with the bat, whereas Amir returned with figures of 1/36 in four overs.

🔊 "It's another wicket for Mohammad Amir!!" 🔊



Pune Devils have signed Pakistan paceman @iamamirofficial for the #AbuDhabiT10! 🇵🇰



Hands up if you're excited to see him in action at Zayed Cricket Stadium 🙋‍♂️#InAbuDhabi #SportInAbuDhabi #T10Cricket #PuneDevils pic.twitter.com/bNuoRlZaMv — T10 League (@T10League) December 16, 2020

Mohammad Amir and Thisara Perera's T10 experience

Mohammad Amir played in the 2017 T10 League for the Maratha Arabians. The southpaw picked up one wicket in four innings for the Arabians, with his economy rate being 9.88.

Meanwhile, Thisara Perera has played for two franchises in the T10 League. He represented the Sindhis in 2018 before switching to the Bangla Tigers in 2019.

The Sri Lankan T20 star has played 14 T10 matches, scoring 120 runs, smacking four fours and 11 sixes in the process. He even took five wickets across the two seasons, with his best figures being 2/21.

The Bangla Tigers announced their retained players for the next season on Sunday. Some big names like David Wiese, Dasun Shanaka, Andre Fletcher, Tom Moores, Qais Ahmad, and Chirag Suri will continue playing for the Tigers in the T10 League.

The fourth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will begin on January 28, 2021, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.