ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: V Aravind retains the top spot – Updated after semi-finals

The first semifinal of the ACC Men's Premier League 2023 was a closely contested match between UAE and Oman. UAE emerged victorious by a narrow margin of 2 runs, thanks to the DLS method. UAE batted first and put up a total of 236 runs, with Zeeshan Maqsood and Bilal Khan taking eight wickets between them for Oman.

In response, Oman's batters put up a good fight but ultimately fell short of the target. The match was decided by the DLS method, with Oman scoring 190 runs for the loss of four wickets in 43 overs. Despite the loss, Oman will look to finish strong and secure third place in the tournament against Kuwait.

Nepal and Kuwait faced off, but the match ended with no result. Nepal batted first and scored 281/9 in 42 overs, with Rohit Paudel contributing 94 runs and Kushal Malla adding 57. Kuwait's bowlers, Mohammad Aslam and Adnan Idrees, picked up three wickets each.

In response, Kuwait struggled and lost six wickets for only 37 runs, with Karan KC taking five wickets for Nepal. The match was eventually called off due to poor weather conditions. Nepal made an entry to the final as they topped the Group A points table in the league stage.

Most Runs List

Among the top run-scorers in the ACC Men's Premier League 2023, V Aravind from UAE stands out as the leading scorer with a staggering 446 runs in five matches at an average of 111.50. Aravind's knock of 185 was the highest individual score in the tournament, and he also scored two centuries and a fifty. His impressive form with the bat helped the UAE finish on top of the table after the group stage.

Following Aravind is Jatinder Singh from Oman, who has scored 262 runs in five matches, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 65.50. Singh's unbeaten 101* showcased his ability to anchor the innings, and his contribution was critical to Oman's successful campaign in the tournament.

Abdul Waheed of Saudi Arabia secured the third spot on the list of top run-scorers with 255 runs in three matches, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 85.00. Waheed's highest score of 124 was a match-winning knock.

Kushal Malla from Nepal and Muhammad Waseem from UAE are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, with 238 and 225 runs.

Most Wickets List

The bowling department saw some impressive performances in the ACC Men's Premier League 2023. Bilal Khan of Oman emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, claiming 15 wickets in five matches at an average of 19.32. Bilal's best performances included him grabbing four wickets for just 42 runs.

Aayan Afzal Khan from UAE was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, taking 12 wickets in five matches at an average of 15.58. Aayan's ability to bowl tight lines and maintain a low economy rate of 3.81 made him a valuable asset for the UAE's bowling attack.

Zeeshan Maqsood from Oman and Sandeep Lamichhane from Nepal shared the third and fourth spots on the list of top wicket-takers with 12 and 11 wickets, sequentially. While Maqsood's best figures were 4/32, Lamichhane's standout performance was his five-wicket haul where he gave away only 14 runs.

KP Meiyappan from the UAE completed the top five wicket-takers with 10 wickets in five matches.

