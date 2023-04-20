ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Oman vs Qatar, Match 4

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) went to the top of the points table in Group B after they defeated Kuwait by 143 runs on Wednesday, April 19 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. They have two points and a net run rate of +2.860 following their thumping win. Kuwait are placed at the bottom of the table.

Oman, on the other hand, defeated Qatar by 40 runs on Wednesday at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu. With the win, they moved into second in the table with a net run rate of 0.800. Qatar are placed fourth in Group A above Malaysia, who faced a heavy defeat at the hands of Nepal.

UAE & Oman start ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 campaign with victories

ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 Group B Points Table

After being put in to bat first, the UAE racked up a huge score of 371 for the loss of six wickets. The UAE found themselves in all sorts of trouble after Muhammad Waseem, Aryan Lakra and Rameez Shahzad departed early. But Vriitya Aravind and Rohan Mustafa put on 275 runs for the fourth wicket to bring their team back on track.

Aravind became the Player of the Match after he scored 185 runs from 147 balls with 17 fours and nine sixes. Mustafa gave him support by scoring 118 runs off 125 balls with 10 fours and four sixes. Thereafter, UAE bowled Kuwait out for 228 in 36.3 overs. Junaid Siddiqui and Karthik Meiyappan picked up three wickets apiece.

In the other game, Oman were fairly decent. After being sent in to bat first, Oman scored 249 for the loss of eight wickets. Ayaan Khan was the pick of their batters as he scored an unbeaten 64 off 59 with five fours and one six.

Oman bowled Qatar out for 209 in 47.2 overs. Left-arm fast bowler Bilal Khan was their standout bowler after he finished with figures of 8.2-0-42-4. Jay Odedra and Aqib Ilyas scored two wickets apiece.

