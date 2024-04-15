ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after UAE vs Oman (Updated) ft. Asif Khan and Virandeep Singh

The ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 saw a total of four matches being played out on Monday (April 15) at Al Amerat, Oman.

In the first game, Nepal chased down the target of 115 in less than 13 overs and secured an eight-wicket victory over Hong Kong. The second game saw Qatar successfully chasing down 152.

In the third encounter, Oman demonstrated a commanding performance, as they secured a resounding nine-wicket victory over the UAE team. Meanwhile, Kuwait also exhibited their prowess, prevailing over Bahrain with a notable 26-run advantage, underscoring their strategic prowess and proficiency in cricket.

As of April 15, Nepal are at the top of the Group A table with wins in all three games. Oman have also emerged victorious on three appearances to top Group B.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top batters as well as bowlers so far in the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024.

ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Asif Khan (UAE) 3 3 1 206 74* 103 120 171.66 - 3 - 11 16 2 A Sharafu (UAE) 3 3 1 168 90* 84 91 184.61 - 2 1 18 9 3 Nizakat Khan (HKG) 3 3 - 144 73 48 99 145.45 - 2 - 10 6 4 Muhammad Tanveer (QAT) 3 3 - 142 63 47.33 78 182.05 - 1 - 13 9 5 Naseem Khushi (OMA) 3 3 - 126 69 42 49 257.14 - 1 - 10 11 6 Aasif Sheikh (NEP) 3 3 - 124 52 41.33 94 131.91 - 1 - 13 3 7 Meet Bhavsar (KUW) 3 3 1 114 54 57 80 142.5 - 1 - 10 3 8 Muhammad Waseem (UAE) 3 3 - 110 65 36.66 66 166.66 - 1 1 8 6 9 Abdul Waheed (KSA) 2 2 - 109 77 54.5 77 141.55 - 1 - 16 1 10 KH Prajapati (OMA) 3 3 1 99 53* 49.5 72 137.5 - 1 - 7 5

The finest batter in this tournament so far has been UAE’s Asif Khan. He has slammed 206 runs in three innings at an average of 103, with a top score of 74*. Asif’s compatriot Alishan Sharafu is positioned second with 168 runs in three appearances, with a best knock of 90.

Hong Kong’s Nizakat has done well to secure third position with 144 runs, followed by Muhammad Tanveer (142) and Naseem Khushi (126). Then, Aasif Sheikh (124), Meet Bhavsar (114), Abdul Waheed (110), Muhammad Waseem (109), and Kashyap Prajapati (99) complete the top batters list.

ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Virandeep Singh (MAS) 3 3 63 10.3 - 88 8 3/20 11 8.38 7.87 - - 2 Ehsan Khan (HKG) 3 3 72 12 - 96 8 4/31 12 8 9 1 - 3 DS Airee (NEP) 3 3 53 8.5 - 54 6 6/2 9 6.11 8.83 - - 4 Aqib Ilyas (OMA) 2 2 42 7 - 58 6 4/14 9.66 8.28 7 1 - 5 Usman Najeeb (KSA) 2 2 47 7.5 - 66 6 3/33 11 8.42 7.83 - - 6 H Rathod (QAT) 3 3 72 12 - 79 6 3/26 13.16 6.58 12 - - 7 Bilal Khan (OMA) 3 3 54 9 - 57 5 3/11 11.4 6.33 10.8 - - 8 Imran Anwar (BHR) 3 3 48 8 - 77 5 3/40 15.4 9.62 9.6 - - 9 Musawar Shah (QAT) 3 3 66 11 - 83 5 3/43 16.6 7.54 13.2 - - 10 A Bohara (NEP) 3 3 72 12 - 96 5 3/29 19.2 8 14.4 - -

On the bowling front, Malaysia’s Virandeep Singh has been terrific, taking eight wickets in three games at an average of 11 and best figures of 3/20. Hong Kong’s Ehsan Khan also has eight wickets to his name at an average of 12 with the best bowling performance of 4/31.

Dipendra Singh Airee, Aqib Ilyas, and Usman Najeeb have six wickets each and will look to continue the same form in the coming games.

Himanshu Rathod (6), Bilal Khan (5), Imran Anwar (5), Musawar Shah (5), and Abinash Bohara (5) have also contributed well for their respective teams.

