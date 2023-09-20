Actress Anshul Chauhan and her husband visit Virat Kohli's house for Ganpati Bappa's blessings

Actress Anshul Chauhan shared a photo with star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma. Chauhan visited Kohli's residence along with her husband to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have decided to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this year by bringing Bappa to their home. The power couple shared photos from their celebrations yesterday on social media.

Anshul Chauhan is an upcoming Indian actress. She has worked in movies like Shubh Mangal Savdhan and Bicchoo ka Khel. Chauhan shared the screen with Anushka Sharma in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero back in 2018.

Virat Kohli will return to action on September 27

Virat Kohli will continue celebrating the festival at his home for a few more days. He has been rested for the first two ODIs of the upcoming series against Australia. The selectors have only picked him in the squad for the third ODI, scheduled to take place at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot on September 27.

Kohli recently returned from Sri Lanka after a successful Asia Cup campaign with Team India. The right-handed batter played a big role in the team's win over Pakistan in the Super Fours round. He scored his 47th ODI ton to help India register a clinical victory.

While Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested for the first two ODIs against Australia, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra was not happy with the decision of resting the seniors.

"From June till end of September, they have not played a lot of cricket. If they had played together, it would have been good. That’s my personal opinion,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The India vs Australia series will start this Friday. Mohali will host the first ODI between the two sides.