Afghanistan suffer big blow as Mujeeb Ur Rahman ruled out of 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka

Afghanistan ace spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka due to injury. The off-spinner complained of a sprain in his right pharynx after the training session on the eve of the first ODI.

The development comes as a huge blow for the visitors who are already without the services of premium leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who is undergoing rehab to recover from the back surgery that he sustained during the 2023 ODI World Cup. In his absence, Qais Ahmed was included in the 15-member squad.

In a statement, the Afghanistan Cricket Board said:

“Mujeeb Ur Rahman sprained his right phalanx (hand) during the training session yesterday which ruled him out of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Wish you a swift & speedy recovery Muj!”

Expand Tweet

Mujeeb had picked up eight wickets in the nine games at an economy rate of 5.59 at the 2023 World Cup. Overall, the 22-year-old has bagged 101 wickets in 75 ODIs. He has taken seven wickets in 10 ODIs against Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan opt to field against Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and chose to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the ODI-series opener on Friday, February 9. The visitors included four seamers and two spinners for the opening game.

At the toss, Shahidi said:

“We will bowl first. Really happy that our main guys are back, Rashid is not with us, we are gonna miss him. We are playing 4 seamers and 2 spinners and a few all-rounders. We don't play a lot of Test cricket and that was a good learning for us. We will give our best in this game.”

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka opted for four specialist bowlers and one all-rounder for the contest. Captain Kusal Mendis said at the toss:

“The wicket is good and we will put up a good score and then the bowlers will try to restrict them. We are playing with 6 batters and 1 all-rounder, rest all are bowlers. I'm happy to play with 5 genuine bowlers. I think 280-300 should be a good score on this wicket.”

The two teams had last faced off in the 2023 World Cup, where Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (w), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan.

Follow the SL vs AFG 1st ODI live score and updates here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App