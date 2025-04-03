Afghanistan Under-19 tour of Nepal 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Afghanistan Under-19 team will travel to Nepal to play three Youth ODI games against Nepal Under-19. The first match will be played on Thursday, April 3, while the remaining two matches will be played on Sunday, April 6, and Wednesday, April 9. All three games of the series will be hosted at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.

The two teams last faced each other in the Under-19 Men’s Asia Cup 2024 in the UAE. Nepal Under-19 won that match by one wicket after chasing down the target of 124 runs in 41.3 overs.

The series will help both teams prepare for the ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 Asia Divison 1 Qualifier, scheduled for April 12 to 21 in Kathmandu. Oman, Hong Kong, and the United Arab Emirates will also participate. Oman and Hong Kong were the finalists of the Division 2 Qualifiers, which took place from February 25 to March 5, 2024 in Thailand.

On that note, let’s look at the full schedule, timings, live streaming details, and full squads for the Afghanistan Under-19 tour of Nepal 2025:

Afghanistan Under-19 tour of Nepal 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST) details

Thursday, April 3

Match 1 - Nepal Under-19 vs Afghanistan Under-19, 9:45 AM

Sunday, April 6

Match 2 - Nepal Under-19 vs Afghanistan Under-19, 9:45 AM

Wednesday, April 9

Match 3 - Nepal Under-19 vs Afghanistan Under-19, 9:45 AM

Afghanistan Under-19 tour of Nepal 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately, the series is not available for live telecast or streaming on any network in India. However, fans can check the live scores on the website and application of FanCode.

Afghanistan Under-19 tour of Nepal 2025: Full Squads

Afghanistan Under-19

Azizullah Miakhil, Faisal Shinozada, Izat Noor, Barkat Ibrahimzai, Hafeez Zadran, Nooristani Omarzai, Khalid Ahmadzai (wk), Mahboob Khan (wk), Abdul Aziz, Kamal Khan, Khatir Stanikzai, Rohullah Arab, Salam Khan Ahmadzai, Wahidullah Zadran

Nepal Under-19

Amar Mishra, Cibrin Shrestha, Naren Bhatta, Niraj Yadav, Abhishek Tiwari, Roshan Bishwakarma, Santosh Yadav, Sahil Patel, Ashish Dhami, Bipin Sharma, Dayanand Mandal

