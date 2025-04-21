"After this the iPhone & Whatsapp came in and ruined everything" - Virat Kohli's ex-teammate shares never seen before photo with Virat, Jadeja

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja have been teammates for a long time. Even before representing India together at grand events like ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, World Test Championship Final and Champions Trophy, the two star players shared the dressing room at the U-19 level.

In fact, Ravindra Jadeja was a member of the Indian team that won the 2008 U-19 World Cup trophy under Virat Kohli's captaincy. While Kohli and Jadeja went on to become superstars from that batch of U-19 players, some of their teammates did not enjoy equal success.

One of the members of that batch, namely Shreevats Goswami recently shared a picture from his U-19 days. The group picture also featured Kohli and Jadeja.

"Nostalgia!! A generation of BBM pin and PING ! After this the iPhone & whatsapp came in and ruined everything. How many can you name ? I remember this was just before going to the World Cup in 2008 , we did a months camp and this was a day before we would fly .A small get together or party with lots of juice and dancing," Goswami captioned the picture.

Apart from Goswami, Kohli and Jadeja, the group picture also features Manish Pandey, Iqbal Abdullah, Siddarth Kaul, Abhinav Mukund and other members of the Indian squad at the 2008 U-19 World Cup. As mentioned by Goswami, the picture was clicked before the squad headed to Malaysia for the mega-event.

Wayne Parnell, Siddarth Kaul react to Shreevats Goswami's old picture with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja

South African fast bowler Wayne Parnell played for the South Africa U-19 team that finished runners-up in the 2008 U-19 World Cup. Parnell noticed the picture shared by Goswami and commented:

"Is this the 2007/2008 crew?"

Siddarth Kaul also noticed the post and remembered the golden days of India's U-19 World Cup win in 2008.

"Best picture and outstanding performer of cricketing world . Thank you @shreevatsgoswami for wonderful memories recall," Kaul commented.

Kaul and Goswami have retired from cricket now. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Jadeja are currently playing for RCB and CSK in IPL 2025, respectively.

