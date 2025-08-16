After Rishabh Pant's toe fracture, BCCI introduces 'serious injury replacement' rule in 2025-26 domestic season: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly amended their playing conditions to allow injury replacements in multi-day tournaments for the 2025-26 domestic season. A Cricbuzz report, however, said that the rule would not apply to Vijay Hazare Trophy (50-over domestic tournament) and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20 domestic tournament) matches.

Ad

The report stated that the Indian cricket board introduced the new rule in the Playing Conditions for the upcoming season in multi-day cricket. The rule is under a new subheading, "Serious Injury Replacement," which permits teams to bring in a like-for-like replacement.

"If a player sustains a serious injury during the course of the relevant match, a Serious Injury Replacement may be permitted in the following circumstances. The serious injury must have been sustained during play and within the playing area described in clause," the rule in the Playing Conditions said (via Cricbuzz).

Ad

Trending

Additionally, the "Serious Injury Replacement" player will inherit penalty time, warnings, and suspensions that were imposed on the replaced cricketer.

BCCI's new rule comes after Rishabh Pant's injury during the Old Trafford Test against England

The new injury replacement rule was introduced a few weeks after Rishabh Pant suffered a fractured toe on the first day of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. The 27-year-old had to retire hurt but returned to bat on the second day.

Ad

However, the severity of the injury prevented him from keeping wickets for the rest of the match. A strong batting performance in the second innings, highlighted by centuries from Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar, meant Pant's batting services were not needed as India secured a draw on the final day.

Pant was, however, ruled out of the fifth and final Test at The Oval. There is still no clear update on when he will return to action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news