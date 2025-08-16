After Rishabh Pant's toe fracture, BCCI introduces 'serious injury replacement' rule in 2025-26 domestic season: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly amended their playing conditions to allow injury replacements in multi-day tournaments for the 2025-26 domestic season. A Cricbuzz report, however, said that the rule would not apply to Vijay Hazare Trophy (50-over domestic tournament) and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20 domestic tournament) matches.
The report stated that the Indian cricket board introduced the new rule in the Playing Conditions for the upcoming season in multi-day cricket. The rule is under a new subheading, "Serious Injury Replacement," which permits teams to bring in a like-for-like replacement.
"If a player sustains a serious injury during the course of the relevant match, a Serious Injury Replacement may be permitted in the following circumstances. The serious injury must have been sustained during play and within the playing area described in clause," the rule in the Playing Conditions said (via Cricbuzz).
Additionally, the "Serious Injury Replacement" player will inherit penalty time, warnings, and suspensions that were imposed on the replaced cricketer.
BCCI's new rule comes after Rishabh Pant's injury during the Old Trafford Test against England
The new injury replacement rule was introduced a few weeks after Rishabh Pant suffered a fractured toe on the first day of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. The 27-year-old had to retire hurt but returned to bat on the second day.
However, the severity of the injury prevented him from keeping wickets for the rest of the match. A strong batting performance in the second innings, highlighted by centuries from Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar, meant Pant's batting services were not needed as India secured a draw on the final day.
Pant was, however, ruled out of the fifth and final Test at The Oval. There is still no clear update on when he will return to action.
