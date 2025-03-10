"All those matches weren't played in Dubai" - Former India batter's sarcastic take on India's consistency in ICC events after 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar hit back at the Men in Blue's critics with a sarcastic remark after the side's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph. The Rohit Sharma-led side beat New Zealand by four wickets in the summit clash in Dubai on Sunday, March 9.

A few current and former cricketers had voiced their opinions about India playing all their matches in Dubai, suggesting that it gave them an unfair advantage. The ICC event was hosted by Pakistan, but all the games featuring India took place in Dubai as the side refused to tour their neighboring country due to security reasons.

Responding to Team India's detractors, Manjrekar emphasized that India's dominant run in the 2025 Champions Trophy wasn't a one-off affair. He pointed out that the side have performed admirably in ICC events in the last six years.

Taking to the microblogging platform X, the cricketer-turned-commentator wrote:

"It’s not just about ICC titles, it’s also about how many ICC matches India tend to win. We have an amazing record in ICC events in last 6 years. And by the way, all those matches weren’t played in Dubai."

It is worth mentioning that India have played 25 matches across the last three ICC events - the 2023 ODI World Cup, the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. They have just a solitary defeat to their name in those encounters, winning 23, while one ended in a no result.

"Master stroke!" - Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Indian team management's decision-making for 2025 Champions Trophy

Sanjay Manjrekar praised India's team management for their decision to have four spinners in the playing XI for most of their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. The team had two spin-bowling all-rounders in Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, along with frontlines spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Hailing the move as a 'master stroke', Manjrekar wrote on X:

"Sure India was great on the field but this CT win was also about great off field decisions! Two left arm spinning all rounders, Kuldeep & Varun both in the playing XI. 4 spinners. Master stroke!"

Chakaravarthy was not named in India's initial 2025 Champions Trophy squad but was later added to the roster as Yashasvi Jaiswal's replacement. The mystery spinner was among the top performers with the ball for India in the tournament, claiming nine wickets across just three outings.

