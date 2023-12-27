American Premier League 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Premium Americans vs Premium Afghans (Updated) ft. Gerhard Erasmus

Premium Afghans won by six wickets against Premium Americans in the 15th game of the American Premier League (APL) 2023 at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland in Tuesday, December 26.

The other game between Premium Indians and Premium Canadians was washed out because of rain.

Premium Americans elected to bat first in a rain-truncated game reduced to 15 overs. Namibia captaim Gerhard Erasmus produced an exposive 46-ball 77, laced with six fours and four sixes. Opener Kjorn Ottley played second-fiddle to Erasmus with a near run-a-ball 41* in an unbeaten 119-run stand for the third wicket, helping the Americans to 127-2.

Although the Afghans lost three wickets in the powerplay, Oman international Mehran Khan anchored the chase with a calm and composed unbeaten 54. Americans conceded as many as 36 runs as extras, including 23 wides, compounding their misery.

Abdul Wasi continued his role of a finisher with 19 off 16 powered by a six as Afghans went past the challenging target in the 12th over. On that note, let’s take a quick look on the updated run-scorers and wicket-takers of the American Premier League 2023.

American Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Rank Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Gerhard Erasmus PAC 135 4 4 77 45 146.74 0 1 10 7 2 Abdul Wasi PAFG 102 4 4 44 51 105.15 0 0 7 4 3 Kjorn Ottley PAC 100 4 3 51 33.33 131.58 0 1 12 3 4 Ravi Bopara PIND 92 3 3 55 30.67 115 0 1 8 6 5 Shawn Findlay PWI 82 4 4 68 20.5 97.62 0 1 6 3 6 Aaron Johnson PWI 76 4 4 35 25.33 122.58 0 0 5 5 7 Usman Ghani"}">Usman Ghani PAFG 75 4 4 46 18.75 127.12 0 0 6 3 8 Raj Darbar PIND 58 3 3 30 19.33 131.82 0 0 3 4 9 Mehran Khan PAFG 56 2 2 54 56 119.14 0 1 0 7 10 Navanpreet Brar PAC 56 4 4 23 28 59.57 0 0 3 1

Gerhard Erasmus' explosive knock against Premium Afghans helped him make giant strides in the run-getters’ list of the APL 2023.

Ahead of the game, the Namibian was eighth, but his 77* took him to the top with an aggregate score of 135 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 146.74.

Abdul Wasi and Kjorn Ottley are the other two batters to make progress in the run-scorer’s list after the 15th game of the APL. Both joined Erasmus in getting into three figures in the tournament. Wasi is second with 102 runs while Ottley has made 100 runs, taking one fewer innings than the Afghanistan all-rounder.

Premium Indians all-rouder Ravi Bopara has slipped to fourth spot after holding the pole position for a while. Shawn Findlay, Aaron Johnson and Usman Ghani also moved down the ladder. Meanwhile, Mehran Khan moved into the top 10 after an excellent fifty against Premium Americans.

American Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Rank Player Team Wickets Mat Inns BBI Avg ER 4W+ 5W+ 1 Hayden Walsh PWI 12 4 4 5/17 5.58 4.42 0 1 2 Raj Nannan PWI 11 4 4 4/6 5.28 4 1 0 3 Imran Khan PAC 10 3 3 5/14 7.1 6.98 0 2 4 Sunny Patel PIND 6 3 3 3/14 5.67 2.83 0 0 5 Amad Butt PIND 6 3 3 5/25 12 6 0 1 6 Stephen Wiig PIND 5 3 3 3/25 11.6 5.27 0 0 7 Mario Lobban PWI 5 4 4 2/2 14.6 5.62. 0 0 8 Amir Hamza PAC 4 3 3 3/9 10.5 4.67 0 0 9 Simi Singh PAUS 4 3 3 2/19 12.5 5.56 0 0 10 Sabir Rao Ali PAC 4 4 4 3/27 9.25 5.69 0 0

There weren't any changes in the American Premier League's top 10 wicket-takers list following the Premium Americans-Premium Aussies game.

The Americans bowlers Imran Khan, Amir Hamza and Sabir Rao Ali were in action against Premium Afghans on Tuesday, but none of them picked up a scalp to add to their tally.

As a result, Premium Windies bowlers Hayden Walsh Jr and Raj Nannan continue to lead the bowling charts with 12 and 11 wickets, respectively. Imran Khan is third place with 10 wickets from three innings at an economy rate of 6.98.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App