Cricket

"And Rohit Sharma dropped him for the WTC final"- Fans react after Ravichandran Ashwin's 5-wicket haul in 1st WI vs IND Test

By Balakrishna
Modified Jul 13, 2023 02:06 IST
Fans hail Ashwin for his wonderful 5-wicket haul against West Indies in 1st Test.
Fans hail Ashwin for his wonderful 5-wicket haul against West Indies in 1st Test.

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin spun a web around the West Indies batters and picked up his 33rd five-wicket haul in Tests on day 1 of the first Test in Dominica.

It is a comeback of sorts for the Chennai spinner after being left out of India's playing XI for the WTC final against Australia last month in London. Ashwin proved himself in this match with a vintage bowling performance.

After electing to bat first, West Indies managed to make a steady start as openers Kraigg Brathwaite (20) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (12) put on a 31-run opening stand by negating the new-ball threat.

It was Ashwin who broke the partnership in the 13th over to open the floodgates. The off-spinner scalped Chanderpaul's wicket off the penultimate ball of the 13th over by cleaning him up.

Brathwaite also followed his opening partner to the pavilion after playing an ugly hoick against the same bowler. Debutant Alick Athanaze (47) anchored the innings by getting set at one end, while the batters at the other end kept playing rash shots to reach the pavilion.

The youngster also ran out of patience in the 55th over and departed following a miscued slog, giving Ashwin his fourth wicket. Rakheem Cornwall (19*) then helped West Indies reach 150 before Ravichandran Ashwin wrapped up the innings by dismissing Jomel Warrican in the 65th over.

Ravindra Jadeja ended up with three wickets, while Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj scalped one wicket apiece.

Fans heaped praise on Ashwin after witnessing yet another wonderful bowling performance from him and expressed their reactions on the matter via Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Impressive show with the ball led by @ashwinravi99 who was just too good for the WI batters 👏🏽 #WIvIND https://t.co/wb3Xc4zGc4
RAVI ASHWIN PICKS UP HIS 33RD FIVE WICKET HAUL IN TEST CRICKET!What a champion performance by a champion player. He's a beast, a true legend of the game. https://t.co/kYMnihrRxn
700 international wickets and his 33rd five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Ravi Ashwin is world class 🔥And Rohit Sharma dropped him for the World Test Championship final 🤦‍♂️ #WIvIND https://t.co/Sc28MizDrG
33rd fifer for Ravichandran Ashwin!West Indies bowl out for just 150!Ashwin always steps up for India in all situation!Test Me Best - Ravichandran Ashwin!#WIvIND#WIvsIND https://t.co/qB25OcDg6s
@BCCI only if Ashwin (no. 1 test bowler) was ready, all good to go in WTC (ICC event).Oh wait, he was there, not to play, but to run into feild n provide drinks n towel.33 - 5'fers, over 700 wickets.#WTC #WIvIND #RaviAshwin
One more reminder that Ravi Ashwin should have been played at The Oval.Champion bowler. Class is class.#WIvIND
#INDvsWI #WIvIND Ist Test,Sir Ravichandran #Ashwin - Watched WTC Final vs West Indies https://t.co/51cHPxFZ2R
West Indies all out on 150 run.Ashwin get his 5/60.This is his 33rd Five Wickets Haul.Jadeja also take 3/26Ashwin pass James Anderson of 32 Five wickets haul.#WIvIND https://t.co/4m2qLF7oWi
FIFER FOR ASHWIN!!!! How did we make the mistake of not playing him in the WTC final!!#WIvIND
Wo bowler jise aap #WTC se bahar rakhte ho uski 5 wicket ab kis kam ki ?? #Ashwin #WIvIND @cricketaakash
Just a normal day at the office for Anna @ashwinravi99 🛐7 x 💯 in Int'l cricket, a 🐐#WIvIND
Ravichandran Ashwin. 700 International Wickets. 33 Five wicket hauls. The Player.#INDvWI #INDvsWI #WIvIND #WIvsIND
Ashwin takes five-fors like it's nothing. What a chad!#WIvIND
Always knew Ashwin will produce a great performance after missing out on the final.Off-course conditions, pheww what a bowler#WIvIND
Ashwin proving he’s a legend once again #WIvIND 5 wicket haul 🤩
Ravichandran Ashwin.Put some respect on that name! #WIvIND
Normal business resumes for Ashwin against West Indies. #WIvInd
7 five-wicket haul vs AUS.6 five-wicket haul vs ENG.6 five-wicket haul vs NZ.5 five-wicket haul vs WI.5 five-wicket haul vs SA.3 five-wicket haul vs SL.1 five-wicket haul vs BAN.The GOAT - Ashwin in Tests. https://t.co/TVap1gp1nt
Ravichandran Ashwin becomes the second Indian to take the wicket of Father & Son after Ramadhir Singh https://t.co/Wsrytc2dUu

Ravichandran Ashwin became the third Indian to pick up 700 wickets in international cricket

The World's number one Test bowler has breached a special milestone during day 1 of the first Test against West Indies in Dominica. After dismissing Alzarri Joseph (his third wicket), Ravichandran Ashwin became the third Indian bowler to pick up 700 international wickets.

Harbhajan Singh (707 wickets) and Anil Kumble (953 wickets) are ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin (702 wickets).

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...