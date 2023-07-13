"And Rohit Sharma dropped him for the WTC final"- Fans react after Ravichandran Ashwin's 5-wicket haul in 1st WI vs IND Test

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin spun a web around the West Indies batters and picked up his 33rd five-wicket haul in Tests on day 1 of the first Test in Dominica.
It is a comeback of sorts for the Chennai spinner after being left out of India's playing XI for the WTC final against Australia last month in London. Ashwin proved himself in this match with a vintage bowling performance.
After electing to bat first, West Indies managed to make a steady start as openers Kraigg Brathwaite (20) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (12) put on a 31-run opening stand by negating the new-ball threat.
It was Ashwin who broke the partnership in the 13th over to open the floodgates. The off-spinner scalped Chanderpaul's wicket off the penultimate ball of the 13th over by cleaning him up.
Brathwaite also followed his opening partner to the pavilion after playing an ugly hoick against the same bowler. Debutant Alick Athanaze (47) anchored the innings by getting set at one end, while the batters at the other end kept playing rash shots to reach the pavilion.
The youngster also ran out of patience in the 55th over and departed following a miscued slog, giving Ashwin his fourth wicket. Rakheem Cornwall (19*) then helped West Indies reach 150 before Ravichandran Ashwin wrapped up the innings by dismissing Jomel Warrican in the 65th over.
Ravindra Jadeja ended up with three wickets, while Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj scalped one wicket apiece.
Fans heaped praise on Ashwin after witnessing yet another wonderful bowling performance from him and expressed their reactions on the matter via Twitter.
Here are some of the best reactions:
Ravichandran Ashwin became the third Indian to pick up 700 wickets in international cricket
The World's number one Test bowler has breached a special milestone during day 1 of the first Test against West Indies in Dominica. After dismissing Alzarri Joseph (his third wicket), Ravichandran Ashwin became the third Indian bowler to pick up 700 international wickets.
Harbhajan Singh (707 wickets) and Anil Kumble (953 wickets) are ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin (702 wickets).