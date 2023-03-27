"And they troll Kohli for making centuries against Afghanistan" - Fans roast Pakistan for losing T20I series against Afghanistan

Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan defeated Shadab Khan’s Pakistan by seven wickets in the second T20I in Sharjah on Sunday, March 26.

Opting to bat, Pakistan once again suffered a top-order collapse. Imad Wasim shone with 64 off 57 balls, including two sixes and three fours. He also shared a crucial 67-run partnership with Shadab Khan for the sixth wicket to help the team post a reasonable total of 130/6 in 20 overs.

Fazalhaq Farooqi was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan, finishing with figures of 2/19. Meanwhile, Naveen-ul-Haq, Karim Janat and Rashid Khan picked up one wicket apiece.

In response, Afghanistan won the game by seven wickets with one ball to spare. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 44 off 49 balls, while Ibrahim Zadran contributed 38 off 40 deliveries. Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi also remained unbeaten on 23 and 14, respectively.

For Pakistan, Zaman Khan and Ihsanullah scalped one wicket each.

Fans were disappointed with the team’s performance in the absence of regular captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. The duo have been rested for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

One fan tweeted:

"And they troll Kohli for making centuries against Afghanistan."

#PakvsAfg And they troll Kohli for making century against Afganistan. And they troll Kohli for making century against Afganistan.😭😭😭😭#PakvsAfg

#PakvsAfg Losing test series at home, got humiliated against ZIM, loss the final against Sri Lanka and now got tharshed against Afghanistan being a PCT fan is not easy man‍🩹 Losing test series at home, got humiliated against ZIM, loss the final against Sri Lanka and now got tharshed against Afghanistan being a PCT fan is not easy man ❤️‍🩹💔#PakvsAfg

Muneeb @muneebab What a shame for the Pakistan cricket team. 2 straight losses to a team to which it has never lost until now. #PakvsAfg What a shame for the Pakistan cricket team. 2 straight losses to a team to which it has never lost until now. #PakvsAfg

#PakvsAfg Shadab ko trophy pasand nahi ai thi is liye series haar gaye. Shadab ko trophy pasand nahi ai thi is liye series haar gaye. #PakvsAfg

#PakvsAfg After 2 back to back defeats, team Pak to team B..... After 2 back to back defeats, team Pak to team B.....😎#PakvsAfg https://t.co/rbZDrpG2wA

Afghanistan earlier beat Shadab Khan and Co. by six wickets in the first T20I, courtesy of a clinical bowling performance.

“If you lose three wickets in the powerplay, you lose 70 percent of the games” – Shadab Khan on Pakistan's loss

Shadab Khan sounded disappointed with the top-order’s failures in the powerplay after a series loss against Afghanistan.

Speaking on the post-match show, he said:

“It was a good score. We were struggling again. If you look at the stats, if you lose 3 wickets in the powerplay, you lose 70 percent of the games. I think there's nervousness - they're playing for the first time for Pakistan (the new batters)."

He added:

"We have to back them. Sometimes you don't perform but attitude matters. That's more important for me. They have talent. They will be great cricketers. Will play for pride tomorrow.”

The Men in Green will now look to secure a consolation victory in the third T20I against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Monday, March 27.

