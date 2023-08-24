Andhra Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Uttarandhra Lions vs Godavari Titans, Match 15

Coastal Tigers and Uttarandhra Lions emerged victorious in the Andhra Premier League on 23 August 2023. Rayalaseema Kings and Coastal Riders faced off in the first match of the double-header.

Rayalaseema Kings managed 131 for 9 in their allotted 18 overs. Notably, the match was reduced to 17 overs in the second innings.

Rayalaseema Kings lost the captain Hanuma Vihari early for a duck. Kogatam Reddy was the lone warrior for the team with 78 runs from 45 deliveries. Only SK Kamaruddin managed to get to double figures in the innings.

Shaik Abdulla was the pick of the bowlers for the team with four wickets. Also, Cheepurapalli Stephen picked up two wickets while giving away just three runs.

After rain interrupted, Coastal Riders' target was reduced to 124 in 17 overs. Manyala Pranith helped the team get over the line with an unbeaten 40-ball 64. Chiranjeevi played the second fiddle with a 20-ball 32 while batting at number four. Hanuma Vihari and SK Kamaruddin grabbed one wicket each for the Kings.

Godavari Titans and Uttarandhra Lions faced off in the second match of the double-header. The bowlers dominated the day as Prithvi Raj and Pinnati Tejaswi grabbed three wickets each to reduce the Godavari Lions to just 77.

In return, Gulfaam Saleh scored 29 off 31 while opening the batting for the team. He took the team closer to the victory. Later, Seeram Rahul notched up an unbeaten 38-ball 33 runs to help the team cross the line.

Coastal Riders move to the top of the table

Coastal Riders ended the league stage at the top of the points table after grabbing the win in the final league match. They finished with four wins and a loss in their five matches.

Uttarandhra Lions end in the second spot with three wins and two losses from five matches. Rayalaseema Kings dropped to the third spot after losing the final league game. They finished with three wins and two losses.

Bezawada Tigers have two wins and three losses. They finish in the fourth spot. Godavari Titans, who also grabbed two wins from five matches, finish at number five. Vizag Warriors ended the tournament at the bottom of the table with one win and four losses.