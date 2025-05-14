Anushka Sharma reshares popular Indian filmmaker’s heartfelt tribute to Virat Kohli with an emoji [In Pictures]

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma reshared popular Indian filmmaker Varun Grover's heartfelt tribute to Virat Kohli. Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12.

Varun Grover put up a heartfelt tribute where he wrote that only those who have a story to tell succeed in Test cricket.

"That's why only those with a story to tell succeed in Test cricket. A story so long and deep that it doesn't care for the pitch conditions - grass, dry, home, or away," he wrote.

"Thank you @virat.kohli. You brought the precision of a surgeon and passion of a stage performer to this game “of inches, played in yards” (@bhogle_harsha’s quote.) You will be missed on the grounds," he captioned the post.

Anushka Sharma reshared the bit where he talks about those with a story to tell succeeding in Test cricket. She put up the post as a story on her Instagram handle with a white heart emoji.

Below is the screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story -

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story - Source: Anushka Sharma/IG

Virat Kohli retires ahead of England series

The timing of Virat Kohli's Test retirement has been under question since he made the announcement. India are set to tour England for a five-Test series in June after the completion of the IPL 2025 season.

With Rohit Sharma having announced his retirement from Tests only recently, Kohli walking away as well just before a crucial overseas tour leaves a certain void to be filled in the team.

India will now be without two of their senior and experienced players for a challenging and long Test series in England. While it remains to be seen who will replace the two in the team, it will also be interesting to see how the team copes with their absence in a transition phase, with the very first assignment being an overseas England series.

As for Virat Kohli, he played 123 Tests for India and scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. The right-hander also made 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries in the longest format of the game.

