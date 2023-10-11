“Are u watching the game or empty seats?” – Harbhajan Singh reacts to Michael Vaughan's comments during IND vs AFG 2023 World Cup match

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh shut former England captain Michael Vaughan on social media during the India-Afghanistan 2023 World Cup match in Delhi on Wednesday.

Harbhajan's reaction came after Vaughan pointed out empty seats in Delhi’s game. It filled in the evening (owing to heat and workday) like the previous game in Chennai. The English cricketer wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

“Why so many empty seats in #Delhi for the India Game !??? #INDvsAFG.”

Harbhajan Singh, two-time World champion, responded:

“Are u watching the game or empty seats ??”

Expand Tweet

For the uninitiated, empty stands have become a hot topic of discussion on social media. There was a low turnout during the 2023 World Cup opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium between England and New Zealand on October 5. However, the stadiums have been jam-packed for India matches.

It is worth mentioning that India and England will face off against each other at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on October 29. The defending champions beat India by 31 runs in the last edition of the ICC event. The Men in Blue will look to avenge the defeat at home.

What happened in the IND vs AFG 2023 World Cup match so far?

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat against India in the World Cup encounter on Wednesday.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted 272/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Shahid starred with the bat, scoring 80 runs off 88 balls, including four sixes and two boundaries. Azmatullah Omarzai also chipped in with 62 off 69 balls, comprising four sixes and two boundaries. Together, the duo shared a 121-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for India, finishing with figures of 4/39, while Hardik Pandya scalped two wickets. Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav also chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Expand Tweet

In response, India were 140/0 after 17 overs, with Rohit Sharma (95*) and Ishan Kishan (38*) at the crease.

Rohit Sharma and company won their previous World Cup game against Australia by six wickets, courtesy of KL Rahul (97*) and Virat Kohli (85)'s fighting effort.

Follow IND vs AFG live score updates here.