Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma expecting their second child: Hindustan Times report

Reports are doing the rounds that star cricketer Virat Kohli and his actor-producer Anushka Sharma wife are expecting their second child.

Fondly referred to as Virushka, the couple has one daughter Vamika, who was born in January 2021. The two celebrity parents have made a conscious effort to keep their little one away from the limelight.

Now, according to a report in Hindustan Times, Kohli and Anushka are expecting their second baby. The paper quoted sources and claimed that Anushka might already be in her second trimester.

“Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage,” a source told HT.

The paper further quoted another source as saying that Kohli and Anushka were recently spotted at a maternity clinic in Mumbai.

“They requested the paparazzi to not publish their pictures, with a promise to make an announcement soon,” the source said.

The report also pointed out that Anushka isn’t traveling with Kohli or attending cricket matches like she used to do earlier.

Despite being public figures, the popular duo have gone out of their way to try and ensure that their daughter Vamika doesn’t get exposed to their celebrity life. They have never shared pictures of their daughter on social media.

When Vamika’s picture was clicked for the first time, both Kohli and Anushka released a statement, requesting the media not to publish her images.

Kohli will be key to India’s World Cup 2023 chances

Kohli (34) is presently preparing for the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. He was part of the team that lifted the World Cup under MS Dhoni at home in 2011. However, he was still making his mark in international cricket back then.

Under Kohli as captain, India reached the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup in England, but faltered in the knockout clash, going down to New Zealand by 18 runs in Manchester.

The Men in Blue will be led by Rohit Sharma in the 2023 edition, but India will find it tough to make an impact in the competition without a significant contribution from Kohli.

Expand Tweet

The former captain has featured in 26 World Cup matches so far and has scored 1030 runs at an average of 46.81. His highest of 107 came against Pakistan in Adelaide during the 2015 edition.