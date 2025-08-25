Aryavir Sehwag doesn’t choose MS Dhoni & Rohit Sharma in ‘This or That’ game amid DPL 2025 [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Aug 25, 2025 11:45 IST
South Africa v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni in action for India - Source: Getty

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag's son, Aryavir Sehwag, picked his favorite player in a 'This or That' game amid the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025.

Aryavir Sehwag chose Indian Test captain Shubman Gill over Abhishek Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, and Sanju Samson. Moreover, he also picked Gill over former Indian captain MS Dhoni and current ODI captain Rohit Sharma.

The 17-year-old then chose Virat Kohli over Shubman Gill. He went with Kohli over the legendary Sachin Tendulkar as well. He hailed Kohli as the greatest batter of his era and also expressed his desire to play alongside him in the IPL.

"If it was retired players then Sachin Tendulkar but I would go for Virat Kohli as he is my era's greatest batsman. My dream is to share the dressing room with Virat Kohli if I get an opportunity to play this soon in the IPL," he said. (via InsideSport Cricket).
Virat Kohli has been a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) since the inaugural IPL edition in 2008. In the recently concluded 2025 season, RCB won their maiden IPL title by beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final.

Aryavir Sehwag bagged an ₹8 Lakh deal in DPL 2025 auction

Aryavir Sehwag made headlines during the DPL 2025 auction. Virender Sehwag's son was acquired by the Central Delhi Kings for ₹8 Lakh. He is a right-handed opening batter, just like his father. The 17-year-old has represented Delhi in age-group tournaments and is also a part of their Under-19 squad.

Among his notable performances so far is the marathon innings of 297 runs that he played in the 2024-25 Cooch Behar Trophy, which was also the highest individual score of that season. Aryavir Sehwag also impressed on his U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy debut in 2024, where he scored 49 runs against Manipur.

The Central Delhi Kings have played eight matches in DPL 2025 so far. They have won five and with 11 points, are placed second on the table. However, Aryavir is yet to get a game his season.

Edited by Rishab Vm





