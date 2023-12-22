Ashton Turner ruled out of BBL 2023-24 with knee injury

In a big blow to defending champions Perth Scorchers, skipper Ashton Turner has been ruled out of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 due to a knee injury.

Turner seemed to have pulled something in his right leg and limped off the field after bowling his first ball of the match against Hobart Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Although initial updates from the team sounded positive (one of them even said he might come out to bat in the second innings), it turned out to be a "meniscus tear" which needed him to undergo surgery and rehabilitation.

The Scorchers said in a statement that Turner had been managing the injury for a long time.

"The incident saw him leave the field and take no further part in the match, with subsequent scans revealing surgery was required. An exact timeframe for Turner’s return will be determined in due course," the statement added.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who signed the big-hitting batting all-rounder for his base price of ₹1 crore in the IPL 2024 auction, would keep a close eye on the developments too.

Josh Inglis and Aaron Hardie could be Ashton Turner's captaincy replacements

Scorchers also said they are mulling captaincy replacements and will announce one before the Boxing Day home match against Melbourne Renegades at the Optus Stadium.

The back-to-back BBL winners are stacked with a good mix of experience and youth. National team wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, who is the official vice-captain of the team, would be the front-runner for the job. Young all-rounder Aaron Hardie, who led the side against the Hurricanes in Turner's absence, could also get the job.

The Scorchers didn't miss the captain too much against the Hurricanes. Despite conceding a par score of 172/8 in the first innings, they chased it down with nine wickets to spare in just over 16 overs. They are currently second in the table with two wins and a no-result from three matches.

