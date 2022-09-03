Asia Cup 2022: "Can you afford Ravindra Jadeja's absence in the long run?" - Aakash Chopra on Jadeja's knee injury

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels Ravindra Jadeja's recurring knee injury is turning out to be a serious problem for the Men in Blue ahead of their T20 World Cup preparations. The experienced all-rounder has been ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup and might be doubtful for the T20 World Cup too.

Although Team India have brought in Axar Patel as the replacement, arguably as 'like-for-like', Chopra feels Jadeja's quality as an all-rounder is unmatchable.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel on Saturday, the 44-year-old explained how Ravindra Jadeja's injury can hurt India:

"Jadeja's injury is disturbing news because it is not the first time. It is turning out to be a recurring injury and although you have Axar Patel as a replacement, can you afford Ravindra Jadeja's absence in the long run? He brings the balance to the T20I team just like Hardik does and can even bat at No. 4 or No. 5 if India wants a left-hander."

India might make radical changes in Ravindra Jadeja's absence: Aakash Chopra

Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial knock of 35 against Pakistan last Sunday, where he was promoted to No. 4 to take on the left-arm spin of Mohammad Nawaz. Aakash Chopra doesn't think Axar Patel can play the same role and feels the Men in Blue might have to bring in Rishabh Pant.

This might also force Team India to use Hardik Pandya as their fifth bowler, a risk they wouldn't want to take given his workload management. Chopra feels Dinesh Karthik might be dropped fo make room for a sixth bowling option in either Axar or Deepak Hooda:

"Will India make a couple of changes in Jadeja's absence? I am saying this because as good a batter Axar is, you can't send him at No. 4 if you want to neutralize Shadab or Nawaz. So you need Rishabh Pant. But then it also means there is no place for Dinesh Karthik. So you might see radical changes being made."

