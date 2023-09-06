Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match

Afghanistan failed to finish in the Top 2 of the Asia Cup 2023 points table for Group B. Despite reaching so close to a memorable win, Afghanistan eventually lost against Sri Lanka by two runs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

In a must-win game, Afghanistan lost the toss and were asked to bowl first. Because of the net run rate condition in the Asia Cup 2023 points table, Afghanistan had to chase whatever target set by Sri Lanka in around 36-37 overs. When Sri Lanka posted 291/8 in 50 overs, the equation revealed was 292 in 37.1 overs for Afghanistan to qualify.

Mohammad Nabi's whirlwind knock and cameos from Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran and Karim Janat brought the equation down to three runs off one ball. Mujeeb ur Rahman was on strike on the first ball of the 38th ball. He ended up handing a catch to Sadeera Samarwickrama off Dhananjaya de Silva's bowling.

Afghanistan could still have qualified for the Super Fours had they reached 295 before 38.2 overs. However, Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi probably were not aware of the condition. Farooqi got out for a three-ball duck as Afghanistan lost the game by two runs.

Sri Lanka have qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours round, thanks to their win against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Afghanistan finished third in the Asia Cup 2023 points table for Group A.

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan finish in Top 2 spots of Asia Cup 2023 points table of both groups

Group A matches ended yesterday with a clash between India and Nepal. The Men in Blue grabbed the second spot with a 10-wicket win over Nepal in a do-or-die match. Pakistan had already qualified for the Super Fours.

In Group B, Bangladesh were confirmed a Top 2 finish in the Asia Cup 2023 points before the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match. After the thrilling encounter in Lahore, Sri Lanka joined Bangladesh in the next round.