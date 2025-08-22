Asia Cup 2025: All the squads

Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. The 17th edition of the tournament will be played in the T20 format. The event is being viewed as a significant one for the Asian sides keeping in mind the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka.

A total of eight teams will be featuring in the 2025 Asia Cup. The sides have been divided into two groups of four each. India, Pakistan, Oman and hosts UAE are in Group A. As for Group B, it features Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong. The top two teams from both groups will progress to the Super Four round.

Each team will face the other three sides once in the Super Four round. The top two sides following the conclusion of the Super Four round will progress to the Asia Cup 2025 final, which will be played in Dubai. India are the defending champions in the tournament and also the most successful team, with eight titles.

2025 Asia Cup 2025: Full list of squads

Below is the full list of squads of all eight teams taking part in Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE from September 9 to September 28.

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh

Pakistan: Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Sufyan Moqim

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c), Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Saif Hassan, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan (wk), Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath (wk), Kalhan Marc Challu, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif (wk), Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Haroon Arshad

(Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Oman and UAE are yet to announce their squads)

