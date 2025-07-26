Asia Cup 2025 schedule: Full list of matches

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have officially unveiled the full list of fixtures for the 2025 Asia Cup. The tournament is scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28, as the green light was confirmed following the recent ACC Annual General Meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The upcoming edition of the tournament will feature eight teams in total, a slight increase from the usual number of participants in recent years. However, the competition retains the same format, with an initial group stage phase, followed by a Super Four Stage, and the final.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four, while the top two teams in that stage will face each other in the final for the title. As per the schedule, Group A comprises India, Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE. Group B, on the other hand, includes the quartet of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong.

The tournament will kickstart with a Group B clash between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9. Group A, on the other hand, will officially get underway on September 10, with India taking on the UAE. The Men in Blue's remaining group stage matches are scheduled to take place on September 14 and 19.

The Super Four Stage will begin on September 20, with a clash between the two qualified members from Group B. A total of six matches have been scheduled for this stage, while the final is set to take place on September 28.

Here is the list of the Asia Cup 2025 Fixtures:

September 9 - Hong Kong vs Afghanistan

September 10 - India vs UAE

September 11 - Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

September 12 - Pakistan vs Oman

September 13 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

September 14 - India vs Pakistan

September 15 - Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

September 16 - Afghanistan vs Bangladesh

September 17 - Pakistan vs UAE

September 18 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

September 19 - India vs Oman

Super Four Stage Matches:

September 20 - B1 vs B2

September 21 - A1 vs A2

September 23 - A2 vs B1

September 24 - A1 vs B2

September 25 - A2 vs B2

September 26 - A1 vs B1

Final: September 28

Asia Cup 2025 to feature 8 teams for the first time

A competition which began with just three teams, expanded to four teams until the 2000 edition. The 2004 and 2008 Asia Cup editions featured six teams, before the tournament reverted to the four-team format for the next couple of editions.

In the 2014 and 2016 Asia Cup, five teams featured, while the last three editions (2018, 2022, and 2023) have featured six teams. Team India are the defending champions after defeating Sri Lanka in the finals played in the 50-over format.

