Asia Cup 2025 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. This year's edition is being held in the T20 format since the T20 World Cup is set to be held next year in India and Sri Lanka.

Ad

A total of eight teams will be featuring in Asia Cup 2025. The sides have been divided into two groups of four each. India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman have been placed in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong are in Group B.

The top two sides from the two groups will progress to the Super Four round. The top two teams from the Super Four round will clash in the final, which will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28.

Ad

Trending

Asia Cup 2025 telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of Asia Cup 2025 will be available on the Sony Sports network channels. As per a post on Sony Sports Network's official X handle, the matches can be watched live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil and Telugu) and Sony Sports 5. All the Asia Cup 2025 matches will start at 8:00 PM IST.

Ad

Asia Cup 2025 live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of Asia Cup 2025 will be available on Sony Liv app as well as the website. Cricket fans will need to have a Sony Liv subscription to watch the matches.

As per details accessed from official sources, Sony Liv is currently offering three subscription plans - Mobile Only (₹699/year), LIV Premium (₹1,499/year) and LIV Premium (₹399/month). You can visit the website or the app for more details.

Ad

Team India's schedule for Asia Cup 2025

As mentioned earlier, Team India have been placed in Group A for Asia Cup 2025. They will play three matches as part of the group stage - two in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi. Below is India's schedule for the Group stage of the tournament.

September 10: India vs UAE, Dubai International Cricket Stadium (8:00 PM)

September 14: India vs Pakistan, Dubai International Cricket Stadium (8:00 PM)

September 19: India vs Oman, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news