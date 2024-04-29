Assam Premier Club Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Club Tiriranga vs NAPCC, Match 20

On Monday (April 29), two Assam Premier Club Championship 2024 games were played in Judges Field, Guwahati.

In the first game, 4 Season Club secured a two-wicket victory over Saptarshi, while the afternoon game saw Club Tiriranga winning by 79 runs against NAPCC.

This was 4 Season Club's first victory of the tournament, which helped them climb from sixth to fifth position in the Group A table. Meanwhile, Super Touch Club are the group leaders with victories in all three games so far.

Here's a look at the updated Group A standings:

Rank Team Mat W L NR NRR PTS 1 Super Touch Club 3 3 0 0 1.92 6 2 City Cricket Club 4 3 1 0 0.265 6 3 India Club 2 1 1 0 1.34 2 4 Biswanath Blue Warriors 3 1 2 0 0.575 2 5 4 Season Club 3 1 2 0 -0.202 2 6 Saptarshi 5 1 4 0 -1.753 2

On the other hand in Group B, NAPCC Moriagon failed to get off the mark even in their fourth appearance. Club Tiriranga are now fourth with a solitary win in three outings. Cricket Club of Dibrugarh are the Group B leaders with four wins in five games.

Here's a look at the updated Group B standings:

Rank Team Mat W L NR NRR PTS 1 Cricket Club of Dibrugarh 5 4 1 0 0.784 8 2 Tengapara C.C 3 2 1 0 0.676 4 3 Rangia Cricket Association 3 2 1 0 0.108 4 4 Club Triranga 3 1 2 0 0.883 2 5 Star Sporting Club 2 1 1 0 -1.019 2 6 Napcc 4 0 4 0 -1.775 0

On that note, let’s check out the action that transpired on April 29:

4 Season Club get off the mark

In the morning game, Saptarshi batted first against 4 Season Club. Although they could not start well, Bibek Dutta (25) and Kalyan Gogoi (17) helped the team gain some momentum. Thereafter, Rajib Das (25) contributed in the lower order, as they posted 115 on the board. Jitu Timung and Asif Ali picked two wickets each for 4 Season Club.

In pursuit of 116, 4 Season Club were reduced to 45/6. However, Himangshu Saikia (46) and Timung (26) helped seal the chase in the last over. Deepak Gohain scalped three wickets for the Saptarshi team.

In the other game, batting first, Club Tiriranga were off to a scintillating start with Bishal Saha, who hammered every bowler from the opposition. He went on to slam 108* off 62 balls, with nine fours and seven sixes.

Along the way, Saha got support from Bishal Roy (64* off 26), as Tiriranga posted a mammoth 232 in 20 overs.

In response, Rahul Singh Tomar (65) was impressive in steering NAPCC Moriagon at an expensive rate. The rest of the line-up could not make a notable contribution, as the team could only manage 156 and lost by 79 runs. This was the fourth loss in a row for the team, and they will look to make a fighting comeback in the next game.

