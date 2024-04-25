Assam Premier Club Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Club Triranga vs Tengapara C.C, Match 12

City Cricket Club suffered their first loss of the Assam Premier Club Championship 2024 in a Group A game at the hands of Saptarshi on Thursday, April 25. However, despite the loss, they are still at the top of the points table with two wins in three matches and four points. Saptarshi, on the other hand, picked up their first win and moved to fifth on the table.

Biswanath Blue Warriors have a win to their name and find themselves at second. India Club are sitting at third with a solitary win in two matches. Super Touch Club also have a win under their belt, which keeps them at fourth on the table.

Here's a look at the updated Group A standings:

Rank Team Mat W L NR NRR PTS 1 City Cricket Club 3 2 1 0 -0.033 4 2 Biswanath Blue Warriors 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 India Club 2 1 1 0 1.34 2 4 Super Touch Club 1 1 0 0 0.507 2 5 Saptarshi 3 1 2 0 -1.832 2 6 4 Season Club 2 0 2 0 -0.72 0

4 Season Club are languishing right at the bottom of the points table with two losses in two games.

Talking about Group B, Tengapara C.C picked up their first win after beating Club Triranga on Thursday. The win has helped them jump to the second spot. Rangia Cricket Association and Star Sporting Club have a win each and find themselves in third and fourth spots, respectively.

Here's a look at the updated Group B standings:

Rank Team Mat W L NR NRR PTS 1 Cricket Club of Dibrugarh 3 3 0 0 1.652 6 2 Tengapara C.C 1 1 0 0 1 2 3 Rangia Cricket Association 2 1 1 0 0.005 2 4 Star Sporting Club 2 1 1 0 -1.019 2 5 Club Triranga 1 0 1 0 -1 0 6 Napcc 3 0 3 0 -1.013 0

Club Triranga, meanwhile, lost their first game and are now positioned at fifth, followed by Napcc at the bottom.

Saptarshi hampers City Cricket Club’s winning momentum; Tengapara C.C off the blocks

Saptarshi took on City Cricket Club in the 11th match of the Assam Premier Club Championship 2024 on Thursday. Riding on a brilliant spell of five wickets for eight runs in four overs from Dipok Gohain, Saptarshi bundled out City Cricket Club for just 117 runs in 19.2 overs.

Hrishikesh Tamuli played a handy knock of 46 off 34 but couldn’t stay till the end. He didn’t get support from the other batters as wickets kept falling regularly. In reply, Saptarshi chased down the target in 18.2 overs with six wickets in hand.

Openers Bibek Dutta (39 off 47) and Rakesh Prasad (20 off eight) gave the team a decent start. Later on, Kalyan Gogoi (27 off 29) and Chirag Jain (22 off 20) made valuable contributions to help them reach the target comfortably.

The 12th match of the tournament saw Club Triranga take on Tengapara C.C, with the latter winning the game by 20 runs. Batting first, Tengapara C.C managed to score 145 runs in the first innings. Affan Ahmed starred with the bat, smashing 60 runs in 39 deliveries, including six fours and four sixes.

Sanjib Pathak was the pick of the bowlers for Club Triranga, claiming three wickets for 14 runs in four overs. In pursuit of the target, Club Triranga kept losing wickets in short intervals and fell 20 runs short of the target.

Four batters, namely Kabir Deshmukh (18), Bishal Saha (18), Denish Das (27 off 20) and Himangshu Saraswat (22 off 21) got starts but couldn’t convert them into big scores.

