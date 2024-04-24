Assam Premier Club Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Napcc vs Cricket Club of Dibrugarh, Match 8

City Cricket Club defeated India Club by five wickets in the Assam Premier Club Championship 2024 in the seventh match on Tuesday, April 23. They chased down the target of 142 runs in 19.4 overs. The Cricket Club of Dibrugarh won the 8th match of the tournament against Napcc by 13 runs. They posted a total of 162 runs for the loss of eight wickets on the board.

City Cricket Club have won both their matches so far and are at the top of Group A’s points tally. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.48. India Club have won and lost one match each and are in second place. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.34.

Super Touch Club won their first game of the season and have a Net Run Rate of +0.507. They are in third place. 4 Season Club have lost both their matches and are in fourth place with a Net Run Rate of -0.72.

Saptarshi are in fifth place in Group A and lost their first game of the season. They have a Net Run Rate of -3.234. Biswanath Blue Warriors are yet to play their first game of the season.

Here’s a look at the updated Group A standings:

Rank Team Mat W L NR NRR PTS 1 City Cricket Club 2 2 0 0 0.48 4 2 India Club 2 1 1 0 1.34 2 3 Super Touch Club 1 1 0 0 0.507 2 4 4 Season Club 2 0 2 0 -0.72 0 5 Saptarshi 1 0 1 0 -3.234 0 6 Biswanath Blue Warriors 0 0 0 0 0 0

Cricket Club of Dibrugarh have won both their matches and are in first position in Group B. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.775. Rangia Cricket Association have a Net Run Rate of +1.300 and won their first game of the season.

Here’s a look at the updated Group B standings:

Rank Team Mat W L NR NRR PTS 1 Cricket Club of Dibrugarh 2 2 0 0 1.775 4 2 Rangia Cricket Association 1 1 1 0 1.3 2 3 Star Sporting Club 2 1 1 0 -1.019 2 4 Napcc 3 0 3 0 -1.013 0 5 Club Triranga 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Tengapara C.C 0 0 0 0 0 0

Star Sporting Club have one win and loss each to their name and have a Net Run Rate of -1.019. Napcc have lost three matches this season and are in fourth position with a Net Run Rate of -1.013. Club Triranga and Tengapara C.C. are yet to play their first game of the season.

Hrishikesh Tamuli's unbeaten knock leads City Cricket Club to victory

City Cricket Club won the toss and elected to bowl against India Club. India Club scored 141 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Manashjyoti Gogoi was the highest scorer and made 40 runs off 43 deliveries. Vedant Pandey was the pick of the bowlers and took four wickets for 22 runs.

Hrishikesh Tamuli played an unbeaten knock of 53 runs off 49 deliveries. He helped the City Cricket Club reach the target of 142 runs in 19.4 overs with five wickets in hand. Tamuli won the Player of the Match award for his batting performance.

Cricket Club of Dibrugarh elected to bat against Npcc and put a total of 162 runs for the loss of eight wickets on the board. Ishan Ahmed and Jay Borah made 34 runs each for the team. Sanjib Dutta was the most successful bowler for Napcc and picked four wickets for 25 runs in four overs.

Napcc could make only 149 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs and lost the match by 13 runs. Ishan Ahmed took three wickets for 28 runs for the Cricket Club of Dibrugarh. Sanjib won the Player of the Match award for his bowling performance.

