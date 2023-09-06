"Aur inko Asia Cup aur Champions Trophy host karna hai" - Fans roast PCB for floodlight failure during Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup clash

The second innings of Pakistan's clash against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 came to a standstill for almost half an hour when a floodlight at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore failed to illuminate. The players had to leave the field despite being just five overs into the innings.

There has been a lot said previously by former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi on the ACC President and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah being adamant about hosting a part of the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. Sethi also took an indirect dig at India asking whether they feared playing Pakistan.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) used this floodlight failure as an opportunity to get back at Sethi. They trolled the PCB and stated that they were incompetent in hosting international games. Some Pakistan fans were embarrassed and questioned their own board for probably not keeping the floodlights checked before such a big tournament.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Pakistan on their way to a comfortable victory in Lahore

The floodlight failure dram should probably not take anything away from the fact that Pakistan were simply sensational against Bangladesh.

Despite being asked to bowl first on a flat pitch, the hosts came out all guns blazing with their pacers naturally doing the bulk of the damage. Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/19 as Bangladesh could only manage 193 in their innings.

A well-compiled 78 from Imam-ul-Haq ensured that there were no hiccups for the home team early on in the chase. The result seems to be just a formality as they need just 24 runs to win at the time of writing, with seven wickets in hand.

If they secure the win, it will give Babar Azam and Co. great confidence ahead of their marquee clash against India set to take place in Colombo on Sunday, September 10.