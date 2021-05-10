Independent tribunal clears former Sri Lanka cricketer Avishka Gunawardene of corruption charges

An independent tribunal unanimously cleared former Sri Lanka cricketer Avishka Gunawardene of two charges against him under the Emirates Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption Code.

This would imply that the 43-year-old could resume his participation in cricket with immediate effect. However, a detailed decision is yet to be submitted to both parties (ICC - acting on the behalf of Emirates Cricket Board and Avishka Gunawardene) and remains subject to appeal.

In a statement, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said it would consider the written reasoned decision in full before making any further comments.

The following charges were earlier laid against Avishka Gunawardene:

Article 2.1.4 – Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.

Article 2.4.5 – Failing to disclose to the ACU (without unnecessary delay) full details of any incident, fact, or matter that comes to the attention of a Participant that may evidence Corrupt Conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code by another Participant.

Avishka Gunawardene embroiled in corruption allegations since 2019

Corruption charges were first laid against Avishka Gunawardene in May 2019 which led to his immediate suspension by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) authorities. The charges relate to the 2017 edition of the T10 League in the United Arab Emirates.

The independent tribunal also dismissed three charges against Sri Lanka's Nuwan Zoysa, but upheld one (2.4.6). The four charges against him were:

Article 2.1.1 – Being party to an agreement to influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match.

Article 2.1.4 – Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.

Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.

Article 2.4.6 – Failing or refusing, without compelling justification to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the ACU in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code.

Nuwan Zoysa was banned for six years last month in a different case under the ICC Anti-Corruption code.

