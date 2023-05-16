Babar Azam picks three superstars for Pakistan ahead of the 2023 World Cup

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has picked three potential superstars of Pakistan ahead of the 2023 World Cup. He picked Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, and Omair Bin Yousaf as the big guns from the domestic circuit who name make a name for themselves in the longer run.

Speaking to Cricwick, Babar Azam said:

“As far as promising youngsters are concerned, Saim Ayub, Omair Bin Yousaf, and Mohammad Haris are potential superstars in my opinion. They just to focus hard and do simple things properly without burdening themselves with the pressure of international cricket.”

Mohammad Haris recently amassed 350 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 186.17 in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL). Saim Ayub, on the other hand, scored 341 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 165.53.

Meanwhile, Omair Bin Yousaf recently smashed an unbeaten 250 against Zimbabwe A in the domestic circuit. The 24-year-old has scored 2687 runs in 40 first-class matches, including seven fifties and nine centuries.

“Saim is a wonderful addition to the batting line-up” – Fakhar Zaman echos Babar Azam's sentiments

Fakhar Zaman echoed similar sentiments with Babar Azam for Saim Ayub. The right-handed batter called him a wonderful addition to Pakistan’s batting unit. He also backed the 20-year-old for failure to deliver during the New Zealand tour of Pakistan. He said:

"Saim is a wonderful addition to the batting line-up. His range of shots is really good. After Babar, Pakistan have got such a player. You can’t judge a player so early, but I feel that if he continues to work hard and take care of himself, then he would serve Pakistan for a long time and will win a lot of matches for Pakistan.”

Ayub managed to score just 57 runs, including two ducks against New Zealand during the five-match T20I series. The 20-year-old, however, recently smashed 49 and 47 in T20Is against Afghanistan and New Zealand, respectively.

