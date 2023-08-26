Babar Azam reminds me very much of Virat Kohli: Tom Moody ahead of Asia Cup

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody feels that the comparisons between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli are fair because of the similarities that he has seen in the game of the two star batters.

Moody explained just how calm and composed Babar seems to be under pressure while batting, just like Kohli. He also shed light on how both the batters do well in chases.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Tom Moody had to say about Virat Kohli and Babar Azam:

“I think absolutely he is. He does remind me very much of Virat Kohli, the way he goes about his business. He plays authentic cricket shots. He seems to understand, read the game very well, which Kohli has done for over a decade. He is a good chaser as well like Virat Kohli has proven to be over many many years."

Tom Moody on Babar Azam's captaincy

Tom Moody feels Babar Azam has handled the pressure of the captaincy really well so far. He reckons Babar will only get better with more experience and does have some experienced players around him to help him out.

On this, Moody stated:

“I think that he's still dealing with the growing pressures of captaincy there's no question of that. So, you know, he'll only continue to get better. He is also got around him, I mentioned the experience of this Pakistan side now he's also got a lot of experience around him and a lot of players that have been in captaincy roles whether that be in franchise cricket or in their domestic cricket, so he's got a lot of strong leadership pillars around which I'm sure he'll draw upon.”

The challenge for Babar and his men is likely to be a notch higher in the upcoming Asia Cup and then in the World Cup to be played in India.