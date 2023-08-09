"Bad precedent set by the most professional board" - Fans divided over Trent Boult's inclusion in NZ squad for ODI series vs England

New Zealand's veteran pacer Trent Boult is all set to return to international cricket after 11 months as he was named in the 15-member squad for the side's upcoming four-match ODI series against England.

Boult, who opted out of his central contract last year, hasn't featured in the Blackcaps lineup since the 2021 T20 World Cup in Australia. The left-arm seamer's inclusion for the England series implies that he is very much in the national selectors' radar for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.

Following the announcement of the squad, several fans took to social media to react to Boult's addition. While some expressed their excitement, others suggested that it was unfair to other New Zealand bowlers who has been waiting for their turns.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Mohit kushwah @Mohit0708199 @mufaddal_vohra Without boult NZ bowling is nothing..

Kanak Saini @KanakSa89133191 @mufaddal_vohra welcome back boult my one of favorite left hand bowler and best

M @anngrypakiistan @CricCrazyJohns He will be huge in the WC.

Atif Jahangir @aatifjahangir @mufaddal_vohra Unfair to those who are in a contract with NZCB. Who will opt for a contract if you get a confirmed spot in the side whenever you feel free from the T20 Leagues?



Bad precedent set by the most professional board, they are on the lines of WI.

Harsh @voldemortscore @CricCrazyJohns As expected, the lack of central contract won't prevent him from getting some gametime and then being picked in the QC squad. NZ looking threatening with Kane and Boult likely to return.

AJJU @ScriptedJat Trent Boult is coming to world cup

Get ready for another 5/3

ABD @Chandrumlpt @CricCrazyJohns Then India will not win title..at some point we may face new Zealand and lose the match..bye bye

pANDA @skmtutu @CricCrazyJohns Play all the leagues for money and then join the national team when it's World Cup time. Imagine the situation of the players who are trying hard to get into the squad !!

Ketanv @VK_28off8 @CricCrazyJohns Finally boult ko T20s se fursat mil gayi.

Trent Boult was last seen in action during the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC 2023). The seasoned campaigner showcased tremendous form during the tournament.

Playing for MI New York, he picked up 22 wickets from eight matches at an economy rate of 7.39, finishing as the season's leading wicket-taker. Boult's return will undoubtedly bolster New Zealand's bowling on the road to the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

New Zealand squad for ODI series against England

Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult.

Tom Latham will captain New Zealand in the four-match ODI series against England in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson. Apart from Trent Boult, bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson also returned to the squad after a long absence. He was on the sidelines due to a back injury.

The ODI series opener is scheduled to be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on September 8. It is worth mentioning that ahead of the 50-over matches, England and New Zealand will also compete in a four-match T20I series, which starts on August 30 at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.