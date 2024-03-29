Bago T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Mt Irvine Surfers vs No Mans Land Explorers, Match 16

Store Bay Snorkelers defeated Pigeon Point Skiers by 10 wickets in the 15th match of the Bago T10 Blast 2024 on Thursday, March 28. They chased down the target of 89 runs in five overs.

No Mans Land Explorers chased down the target of 110 runs in the 16th match against Mt Irvine Surfers to win the game by seven wickets.

Store Bay Snorkelers jumped to first place from fifth having won three out of four matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.071. Pirates Bay Raiders have moved to second position from first and have a Net Run Rate of +1.006. They have won three out of five games.

Mt Irvine Surfers have slipped to third place from second and have three wins in five matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.356. No Mans Land Explorers are still in fourth place with three wins and losses each. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.164.

King Bay Royals have slipped to fifth position from third and have two wins to their name in six matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.212. Pigeon Point Skiers are still in last place, have won two out of six games, and have a Net Run Rate of -2.801.

Store Bay Snorkelers cruise to victory with a dominant performance

Pigeon Point Skiers won the toss in the 15th match and elected to bat against Store Bay Snorkelers. They could make only 88 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 10 overs.

The Bay Snorkelers won the match by 10 wickets. Anthony Providence took four wickets for 20 runs in two overs for the Bay Snorkelers and won the Player of the Match award.

No Mans Land Explorers elected to bowl in the 16th match against Mt Irvine Surfers, who scored 109 runs for the loss of five wickets in 10 overs. Kirstan Kallicharan was the highest scorer and made 49 runs off 26 deliveries.

The Explorers achieved the target of 110 runs in 9.3 overs with seven wickets in hand. Leron Lezama scored 55 runs off 32 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

