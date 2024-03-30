Bago T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pigeon Point Skiers, Match 18

Store Bay Snorkelers secured an 81-run win over King Bay Royals in the 17th game of the Bago T10 Blast 2024, while Mt Irvine Surfers bagged a nine-wicket win against Pigeon Point Skiers in the 18th game.

Store Bay strengthened their pole position with three wins and a loss, bagging six points at an NRR of 1.071. Pirates Bay Raiders remain second with three wins and two losses, racking up six points at an NRR of 1.006.

Mt Irvine Surfers are third with three wins and a loss, picking up six points at an NRR of 0.59. King Bay Royals are fourth, pocketing two wins and suffering four losses, picking up four points at an NRR of 0.212.

No Mans Land Explorers are fifth with two wins and three losses, racking up four points at an NRR of -0.352. Pigeon Point Skiers have the wooden spoon with two wins and four losses, accumulating four points at an NRR of -2.081.

Webster, Simmons and Rambaran propel their sides to wins in Bago T10

Moving into the details of the 17th clash of the Bago T10 2024, Store Bay Snorkelers scored 152-4 in 10 overs. No. 3 batter Tion Webster was the top run-scorer (47 off 20) alongside Dejourn Charles (47* off 14). Lendl Simmons also played a substantial knock of 45* off 17.

Mikkel Govia, Kristopher Ramsaran, Kwani Thomas and Zachary Siewah scalped one wicket apiece for King Bay Royals in the first innings. In response, King Bay Royals could only manage 71 in 8.4 overs.

Tailender Deems Baird was the top-scorer with 26*. Jon Russ Jagessar and Justin Joseph were the standout bowlers, scalping four wickets apiece, while Terrance Hinds and Lendl Simmons picked up one wicket each.

Meanwhile, in the 18th game of the Bago T10, Pigeon Point Skiers posted a dominating total of 144-4 in 10 overs. Jesse Bootan's 43-run knock off 17 and Jayden Kent's 30* off 13 propelled the team to an imposing total. Justin Gangoo pocketed two wickets for Surfers.

Interestingly, the chase was a one-way traffic, as Surfers sealed the deal with nine wickets in hand in 9.1 overs. Captain Kirstan Kallicharan (36*) and Shatrughan Rambaran (70*) were the top batters in the chase.

