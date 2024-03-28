  • home icon
  • Bago T10 Blast 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after King Bay Royals vs No Mans Land Explorers (Updated) ft. Evin Lewis and Anderson Mahase

By Sportz Connect
Modified Mar 28, 2024 05:35 IST
Bago T10 Blast 2024 Top run-getters
Pigeon Point Skiers faced Pirates Bay Raiders in the 13th match of the Bago T10 Blast 2024 on Wednesday, March 27, at Shaw Park in Scarborough. The Point Skiers elected to bowl after winning the toss.

Bay Raiders scored 169 runs for the loss of four wickets in 10 overs. Evin Lewis was the highest-scorer and made 73 runs off 32 deliveries. The Point Skiers could make only 124 runs for the loss of four wickets and lost the match by 45 runs.

King Bay Royals and No Mans Land Explorers took on each other in the 14th game. The latter scored 101 runs for the loss of six wickets. The Bay Royals managed just 95 runs for the loss of six wickets and lost the match by six runs. Navin Bidaisee was the pick of the bowlers and took two wickets for five runs in two overs.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMATINNSNORUNSHSAVGBFSR100s50s6s4s
1Jahron Alfred5521486649.3390164.44-1810
2Akiel Cooper3311456972.559245.76-11310
3Mbeki Joseph33-141794763223.81-11311
4Leron Lezama55-1365227.278174.36-1910
5Shammon Hooper5511185329.569171.01-1413
6Ashaughn Pierre4421136656.572156.94-1109
7Olando James44-1037525.7563163.49-168
8Dexter Sween33-984532.6753184.91--89
9Marlon Richards33275287530250--73
10Evin Lewis11-73737332228.13-175

Jahron Alfred is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has scored 148 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 164.44.

Akiel Cooper has jumped to second place from seventh and has amassed 145 runs in three innings at an average of 72.50.

Mbeki Joseph has moved to third position from sixth and has 141 runs to his name in five innings at an average of 47.

Leron Lezama has slipped to fourth position from second and has scored 136 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 174.36.

Shammon Hooper has moved to fifth place from fourth and has 118 runs to his name in five outings at a strike rate of 171.01.

Evis Lewis scored 73 runs off just 32 deliveries in his first outing and has jumped to 10th position.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMATINNSOVRRUNSWKBBIAVGECNSR4W5WMD
1Christopher Vincent4482962/64.833.638--1
2Andy Davis4486962/911.58.638---
3Navin Bidaisee3364742/511.757.839---
4Glennon Sharpe4486742/1716.758.3812---
5Darryl Horseford4365142/1112.758.59---
6Sachin Seecharan4366142/915.2510.179---
7Akiel Cooper3367843/2519.5139---
8Daron Cruickshank3369242/422315.339---
9Dexter Sween3369542/2523.7515.839---
10Ancil Nedd2242233/57.335.58---

Christopher Vincent is still the leading wicket-taker and has taken six wickets in four matches at an average of 4.83.

Andy Davis has jumped to second place from fourth and has six wickets to his name in four outings at an average of 11.50.

Navin Bidaisee has jumped to the third position and has taken four wickets in three games at an economy of 7.83.

Glennon Sharpe has slipped to fourth place from second and has picked four wickets in four matches at a strike rate of 12.

Darryl Horseford has moved to fifth position from third and has four wickets to his name in four matches at an average of 12.75.

