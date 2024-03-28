Bago T10 Blast 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after King Bay Royals vs No Mans Land Explorers (Updated) ft. Evin Lewis and Anderson Mahase

Pigeon Point Skiers faced Pirates Bay Raiders in the 13th match of the Bago T10 Blast 2024 on Wednesday, March 27, at Shaw Park in Scarborough. The Point Skiers elected to bowl after winning the toss.

Bay Raiders scored 169 runs for the loss of four wickets in 10 overs. Evin Lewis was the highest-scorer and made 73 runs off 32 deliveries. The Point Skiers could make only 124 runs for the loss of four wickets and lost the match by 45 runs.

King Bay Royals and No Mans Land Explorers took on each other in the 14th game. The latter scored 101 runs for the loss of six wickets. The Bay Royals managed just 95 runs for the loss of six wickets and lost the match by six runs. Navin Bidaisee was the pick of the bowlers and took two wickets for five runs in two overs.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Jahron Alfred 5 5 2 148 66 49.33 90 164.44 - 1 8 10 2 Akiel Cooper 3 3 1 145 69 72.5 59 245.76 - 1 13 10 3 Mbeki Joseph 3 3 - 141 79 47 63 223.81 - 1 13 11 4 Leron Lezama 5 5 - 136 52 27.2 78 174.36 - 1 9 10 5 Shammon Hooper 5 5 1 118 53 29.5 69 171.01 - 1 4 13 6 Ashaughn Pierre 4 4 2 113 66 56.5 72 156.94 - 1 10 9 7 Olando James 4 4 - 103 75 25.75 63 163.49 - 1 6 8 8 Dexter Sween 3 3 - 98 45 32.67 53 184.91 - - 8 9 9 Marlon Richards 3 3 2 75 28 75 30 250 - - 7 3 10 Evin Lewis 1 1 - 73 73 73 32 228.13 - 1 7 5

Jahron Alfred is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has scored 148 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 164.44.

Akiel Cooper has jumped to second place from seventh and has amassed 145 runs in three innings at an average of 72.50.

Mbeki Joseph has moved to third position from sixth and has 141 runs to his name in five innings at an average of 47.

Leron Lezama has slipped to fourth position from second and has scored 136 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 174.36.

Shammon Hooper has moved to fifth place from fourth and has 118 runs to his name in five outings at a strike rate of 171.01.

Evis Lewis scored 73 runs off just 32 deliveries in his first outing and has jumped to 10th position.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Christopher Vincent 4 4 8 29 6 2/6 4.83 3.63 8 - - 1 2 Andy Davis 4 4 8 69 6 2/9 11.5 8.63 8 - - - 3 Navin Bidaisee 3 3 6 47 4 2/5 11.75 7.83 9 - - - 4 Glennon Sharpe 4 4 8 67 4 2/17 16.75 8.38 12 - - - 5 Darryl Horseford 4 3 6 51 4 2/11 12.75 8.5 9 - - - 6 Sachin Seecharan 4 3 6 61 4 2/9 15.25 10.17 9 - - - 7 Akiel Cooper 3 3 6 78 4 3/25 19.5 13 9 - - - 8 Daron Cruickshank 3 3 6 92 4 2/42 23 15.33 9 - - - 9 Dexter Sween 3 3 6 95 4 2/25 23.75 15.83 9 - - - 10 Ancil Nedd 2 2 4 22 3 3/5 7.33 5.5 8 - - -

Christopher Vincent is still the leading wicket-taker and has taken six wickets in four matches at an average of 4.83.

Andy Davis has jumped to second place from fourth and has six wickets to his name in four outings at an average of 11.50.

Navin Bidaisee has jumped to the third position and has taken four wickets in three games at an economy of 7.83.

Glennon Sharpe has slipped to fourth place from second and has picked four wickets in four matches at a strike rate of 12.

Darryl Horseford has moved to fifth position from third and has four wickets to his name in four matches at an average of 12.75.

