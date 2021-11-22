BAN vs PAK 2021: Shaheen Shah Afridi reprimanded by ICC for throwing the ball towards Afif Hossain

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been reprimanded for breaching Level 01 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second T20I against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday (November 21). Afridi has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee. The superstar seamer has also been handed one demerit point.

This is Afridi's first offence in 24 months. If a player reaches four or more demerit points within the said period, they will be converted into suspension points, and the player will be banned. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, depending on the player's team's schedule.

The incident took place during the third over of the innings in the second T20I, when Shaheen Afridi picked the ball on his follow-through and threw it towards Afif Hossain. Interestingly, Afif had hit Afridi for a six on the previous delivery.

MeghUpdates🚨™ @MeghBulletin Pakistan Bowler, shaheen afridi injures Bangladeshi batsman by throwing ball at him after getting hit for a six on previous delivery. Pakistan Bowler, shaheen afridi injures Bangladeshi batsman by throwing ball at him after getting hit for a six on previous delivery. https://t.co/shEuzVMGYx

Afridi has been reprimanded for breaching Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which relates to throwing a ball (or any other cricket equipment) to a third person in a dangerous manner.

The rule says:

“throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.”

Shaheen Shah Afridi pleads guilty to the offence

The ball proceeded to hit Hossain in the foot when the batter was within the popping crease with no intention of running.

On-field officials Gazi Sohel and Sohail Tanveer, third umpire Masudur Rahman and fourth umpire Sharfudoulla Ibne Shahid levelled the sanctions on Shaheen Shah Afridi. As Afridi admitted to the offence, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Apart from the incident, Shaheen Afridi had a good day at the office, giving away just 15 runs in four overs, and claiming two wickets. Pakistan restricted Bangladesh to a paltry total of 108-7 in their allotted twenty overs. It was never going to be enough, and it didn't, despite the visitors losing captain Babar Azam cheaply.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



#SpiritofCricket Shaheen Shah Afridi went up to Afif Hossain post-match 👏👏 Shaheen Shah Afridi went up to Afif Hossain post-match 👏👏 #SpiritofCricket https://t.co/F1dO6F8gn0

ALSO READ Article Continues below

On a wicket where shot-making was difficult, Mohammad Rizwan (39 off 45) and Fakhar Zaman (57* off 51) ensured Pakistan's victory in the 19th over.

Edited by Bhargav