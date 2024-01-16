Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain handed two-year suspension by ICC for breaching Anti-Corruption Code 

Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain has been suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) from all forms of cricket for two years, having been found guilty of breaching the Anti-Corruption Code.

Hossain was found guilty of breaching a total of three charges back in September 2023 and the sanction has been imposed after he admitted to the charges.

The all-rounder was apparently gifted an iPhone 12, and since it exceeded the value limit of $750 set by the ICC, he was required to report the incident to the ICC along with the receipt for the same.

However, he failed to disclose the incident to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, which according to the guidelines should have been done without unnecessary delay. The 'gift' was more or less an incentive for the all-rounder to be involved in illicit activities in the game.

The ICC released a statement regarding the same, which read:

"Breach of Article 2.4.3 of the Code, in that he failed to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (without unnecessary delay) the receipt of a gift that was offered to him that had a value of over US$750, namely the gift of a new iPhone 12."

"Breach of Article 2.4.4 of the Code, in that he failed to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official full details of the approach or invitation he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct via the new iPhone 12."

The statement continued:

"Breach of Article 2.4.6 of the Code, in that he failed or refused, without compelling justification, to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including (without limitation) failing to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (whether as part of a formal Demand pursuant to Article 4.3 or otherwise) as part of such investigation."

Nasir Hossain last played for Bangladesh in an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2018.

A look at Nasir Hossain's career

The all-rounder was a regular feature in the Bangladesh lower order during the height of his prowess. He was a handy off-spinner and had the ability to score some valuable runs down the order.

Since he is no longer in the scheme of things with the national team, he primarily featured in domestic and overseas leagues. His most recent cricketing appearance came during the US Masters T10, where he featured for the Atlanta Riders.

Hossain played a total of 19 Tests, 65 ODIs and 31 T20Is in his International career and also represented his country in World Cup events.

