Bangladesh appoint Shakib Al Hasan as new ODI captain for Asia Cup and World Cup 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Friday that veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will be the captain of their ODI team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The BCB was tasked with appointing a new ODI captain just days before the Asia Cup after Tamim Iqbal's retirement. While the senior opener reversed his retirement, he stepped down as the skipper for the 50-over side.

BCB went ahead with seasoned campaigner Shakib, who is also the captain of the T20I and Test teams. Notably, he last led Bangladesh in ODIs in 2017.

BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon confirmed Shakib Al Hasan's appointment while also revealing that the selectors will name the squads for the Asia Cup and the World Cup on Saturday. Speaking to reporters, he said:

"We have appointed Shakib as the captain for Asia Cup and World Cup. The World Cup and Asia Cup squad will be announced tomorrow. The selectors will pick a squad of 17 members."

Shakib Al Hasan has led Bangladesh in 52 ODIs in the past and has 23 victories to his name as the skipper. Furthermore, he has also captained the team in 19 Tests and 39 T20Is.

Bangladesh suffered an ODI series loss to Afghanistan in July

Shakib Al Hasan has been handed the responsibility to be at the helm of Bangladesh's 50-over team in an ICC ODI World Cup year. The side performed underwhelmingly in a three-match home ODI series against Afghanistan last month and will hope to bounce back.

The hosts lost the opening encounter by 17 runs (DLS method). Tamim Iqbal announced his retirement after the fixture, and Litton Das was named stand-in captain for the remaining two games.

Afghanistan won the series 2-1 as Bangladesh finished with a seven-wicket consolation victory in the third ODI. The home team did bounce back by winning the subsequent two T20I games under Shakib's leadership.

Shakib Al Hasan and Co. are scheduled to open their Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a clash against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on August 31.