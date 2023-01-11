Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sylhet Strikers vs Dhaka Dominators Match 8

The Sylhet Strikers have been unstoppable thus far in the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Having won all four of their matches, Mashrafe Mortaza’s men are sitting pretty on top of the points table with eight points and a net run rate of +2.072.

Strikers defeated Dhaka Dominators by 62 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, on Tuesday, 10 January. The Dominators started with a win, but the loss meant that they are placed fourth in the table with a net run rate of -1.314.

Towhid Hridoy plays another blinder for Sylhet Sixers in BPL 2023

Towhid Hridoy won his third Player of the Match award and is the leading run-scorer of the tournament. With 195 runs from three innings at an average of 166.67, the right-hander hasn’t shown signs of slowing down by any means.

On Tuesday, he scored 84 runs off 46 balls with five fours and as many sixes against the Dominators. On the back of his knock, the Strikers racked up a huge score of 201 for the loss of eight wickets on the board.

Thereafter, Imad Wasim, Mortaza, and Mohammad Amir picked up two wickets apiece. Rejaur Rahman Raja had an off day after he went for 45 runs in three overs.

In the other match of the day, Fortune Barishal defeated Rangpur Riders by six wickets. Mehidy Hasan Miraz became the Player of the Match for his all-round performance.

He finished with figures of 4-0-21-2 and helped his team restrict the Riders to 158 for seven. Thereafter, he scored 43 runs off 29 balls with five fours while batting at No. 4.

On the back of his knock, Barishal chased the target down with four balls to spare. Ibrahim Zadran also impressed on his BPL debut, scoring 52 runs off 41 balls with five fours and two sixes.

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes