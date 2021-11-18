"If you ask the team management it will be better" - Mahmudullah on Mushfiqur Rahim's exclusion from Pakistan T20 series

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad recently addressed questions about Mushfiqur Rahum's exclusion from the home T20 series against Pakistan. Riyad revealed he did not influence Rahim's omission from the squad and that Bangladesh would miss him.

Mushfiqur Rahim was a notable miss from the squad for the three-match T20 series, which will begin from November 19. However, the selectors have justified their decision by revealing they have rested the veteran. Chief selector Minhajul Abedin said they decided to do so, considering the team's busy schedule ahead.

When asked, Mahmudullah Riyad revealed he is unaware of the selectors' decision behind Rahim's omission. Citing the decision as solely of the management, the 35-year-old stated, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"If you ask the team management, it will be better. I am not sure what Mushfiqur said and can only say something after seeing it. This decision (excluding Mushfiqur from T20) is entirely of the team management and I am not ready to say anything in this regard, but all I can say is that we will miss Mushfiqur in the series."

Rahim had a forgettable T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE, managing only 144 runs in eight matches at 20.57. Bangladesh's winless Super 12 run in the tournament is said to have prompted the selectors to revamp the squad and name plenty of youngsters.

"I will continue as captain if they think I am good enough" - Mahmudullah Riyad

Mahmudullah also opened up on his captaincy position, which has come under scrutiny following an underwhelming World Cup campaign. He said:

"It is totally the team management or board's decision. I am not too worried about it. I will continue if they think I am good enough. If I have to say about my position (as the captain), then I will have to say a lot of things and I don't want to say it here."

The three-match T20 series against Pakistan starts on Friday, with all three contests set to be hosted by Dhaka. The two sides will also play a couple of Tests following the T20Is.

