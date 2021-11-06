Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan set to miss home T20I series against Pakistan 

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to miss the upcoming 3-match home T20I series against Pakistan due to a hamstring injury. However, the 34-year old who sustained the injury during the T20 World Cup 2021, may be deemed fit for the ensuing two-match Test series.

Shakib missed Bangladesh's last two group games against South Africa and Australia after he suffered a Grade 1 hamstring injury during Match 23 against the West Indies.

Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief physician Debashish Chowdhury informed the media that the team expects Shakib to be available for the two-match Test series against Pakistan. The series will start from November 26, following the T20Is. Chowdhury was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz:

"Shakib will take at least three weeks to recover and get back to the field. He might be able to play in the Test series."

Debashish Chowdhury has also claimed the wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan, who has been dealing with abdominal pain in the ongoing World Cup and missed the last three matches for Bangladesh, will be available for selection for the T20I series against Pakistan.

Schedule for Pakistan's tour to Bangladesh

The two Asian rivals are scheduled to contest in a three-match T20I series against each other starting from November 19. A two-match Test series will also take place following the three T20Is, starting from November 26.

The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host all three T20Is on November 19, 20 and 22 respectively.

The Test series will commence on November 26-30 at Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The second Test will be played at Mirpur from December 4.

Schedule for the Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I series

1st T20I - November 19, 2021 - Dhaka

2nd T20I - November 20, 2021 - Dhaka

3rd T20 - November 22, 2021 - Dhaka

Schedule for the Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test series

1st Test - November 26-30, 2021 - Chattogram

2nd Test - December 4-8, 2021 - Dhaka

